Where are Dionne Baugh’s ex-husband and daughter now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC 

Dionne Baugh's life took a dark and tragic turn resulting in one of Atlanta's most infamous murder cases. In 1996, she brutally murdered her lover, Lance Herndon. NBC's Dateline: The Killer Among Them traces Dionne's obsession with Lance that sealed his death.

However, beyond the crime itself, the story goes into the effects on Dionne Baugh's ex-husband, Shaun Nelson, and their daughter, Amanda Nelson. Shaun was not a very happy husband even when Dionne was involved with Lance. He was away most of the time flying as a pilot, and Baugh's disdain for life in the suburbs encouraged her to seek comfort elsewhere.

Dionne Baugh's actions set off a domino effect that upended family life for Shaun and Amanda, who took themselves off to Jamaica before her murder trial. Today, Shaun lives in Coral Springs, Florida. Amanda reportedly is a student pursuing medicine, although she also prefers leading a quiet life.

Trending

The episode titled "The Killer Among Them", which covers the Lance Herndon case, will air on Friday, November 22, 2024, on Dateline NBC.

Dionne Baugh's tense marriage and relationship with Lance Herndon

Dionne Baugh was born in Jamaica and married Shaun Nelson, an Air Jamaica pilot. Her life with Shaun might have seemed promising at first. After moving to Atlanta, Dionne found work for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority; soon after that, Amanda was born in 1992.

However, their marriage began to sour soon after Amanda was born. Shaun's many absences due to work only served to keep Dionne from being happy. In search of adventure and solace, Dionne began to see other men. One of them was Lance Herndon, a wealthy businessman with charm and affluence.

Dionne Baugh and Lance's relationship created a rift that also eventually pushed her further away from Shaun. They were in the final stages of their divorce when the police arrested and charged Dionne with Lance's murder.

Shaun Nelson's life after the scandal

Shaun Nelson stayed with Amanda in Jamaica until Dionne Baugh's legal situation went downhill when Lance was murdered. Police even briefly suspected Shaun of the crime since he was in Atlanta around the time of the murder. Shaun turned out to be innocent; evidence revealed that he had flown out of that city on the night of the killing.

Today, Shaun leads a quieter life far from the 1990s story. He is said to be based in Coral Springs, Florida and reportedly flies for American Eagle. Shaun appears to have remarried and raised another family. Shaun has largely stayed out of public attention since Dionne Baugh's conviction. However, his testimony during her trial remains an important part of the history of the case.

Amanda Nelson's path to new life

Amanda Nelson, who was just a little girl when her parents' marriage collapsed and Dionne's affair with Lance became public, has grown into a rather reclusive individual. Raised mostly by Shaun, Amanda has chosen a path distinct from the public drama that once surrounded her family.

Expand Tweet

Today, Amanda is studying medicine.

Ever since the incidents that publicized their family, Shaun and Amanda Nelson have lived very different lives. Shaun rebuilt his life on the opposite coast of the United States with a new family. Amanda focused her future career on being a doctor instead. Both Nelsons were able to move on and put the controversy caused by Dionne Baugh behind them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback