Where are Erskine Felix, Kendel Felix, Kendall Felix, and Irvine Henry now? Details explored ahead of New York Homicide 

Erskine Felix was one of the four men convicted for the January 2014 kidnapping and murder of Brooklyn real estate developer Menachem Stark. A member of the Satmar Hasidic community, Stark was abducted outside his office and then found dead on Long Island. The police also targeted Kendel Felix, Kendall Felix, and Irvine Henry.

These four men were involved in Stark's abduction and murder, which began as a staged kidnapping for ransom but turned into a tragedy. All four were arrested and charged with Stark's death.

Today, their statuses are as follows: Mastermind Erskine Felix was sentenced to 24 years to life in state prison. Kendel Felix is also serving a long sentence and is not parole-eligible until 2029. Felix served out his sentence and was paroled in 2021. Irvine Henry received a short sentence and has since avoided public attention.

The New York Homicide episode focusing on this case is set to air on April 5, 2025, at 9 PM ET/PT on Oxygen.

Erskine Felix

As CBS New York reports, Erskine Felix was a contractor who worked for Menachem Stark and was owed $20,000 by him. Erskine was named the mastermind of the kidnapping scheme. According to Cinemaholic, as reported by Investigation Discovery, Erskine Felix and his cousin Kendel intended to kidnap Stark for ransom. On January 2, 2014, they ambushed Stark outside his office in Williamsburg.

They forced him into a van following a short struggle. Erskine allegedly sat on Stark to hold him down, resulting in compression asphyxiation and death. Subsequently, they summoned Kendall and Irvine to assist in the disposal of the corpse. The group traveled to Great Neck, where they abandoned the body in a dumpster and burned it.

In June 2019, Erskine Felix was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and evidence tampering. As per reports, he was given a sentence of 24 years to life in prison. He is currently serving his time at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, New York, and will become eligible for parole in 2040.

Kendel Felix

Erskine Felix's cousin, Kendel Felix, was also part of the planning and committing of the crime. Kendel assisted in abducting Stark and then later assisted the police. In his interrogation, Kendel admitted and told them the plan of the group to kidnap Stark for ransom.

He disclosed how the plan went awry when Stark resisted, and Erskine sat on him, killing him. Kendel was also part of the transportation and dumping of the body. He subsequently agreed to assist the prosecution. Kendel was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder in September 2016.

Kendel received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York, according to official documents, is where Kendel serves his time. He will be eligible for parole in 2029.

Kendall Felix

Erskine's brother, Kendall Felix, became a group member after the kidnapping. According to Cinemaholic, as reported in the episode of A Time To Kill, he assisted Kendel in relocating Stark's body to a dumpster and burning it. Kendall subsequently entered a guilty plea to conspiracy and obstruction of prosecution.

He was sentenced in March 2019 to 2 1/3 to 7 years' imprisonment. Based on court documents, he was paroled in August 2021. Subsequently, no public report about his present endeavors or whereabouts was available.

Expand Tweet

Irvine Henry

Irvine Henry, Erskine and Kendel's cousin, was the last to be involved. According to CBS New York, he assisted in the disposal of Stark’s body. Irvine’s role was limited compared to the others, and he later pled guilty to attempted tampering with physical evidence.

He did a brief three-month prison stint. Since leaving, he has had a low-key existence. No details can be found of what he's up to nowadays and where he currently is.

The 2014 murder of Menachem Stark resulted in four men being arrested and found guilty. As the case is brought back into focus in true crime news, these are the most current known developments about the participants.

