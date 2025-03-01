Where is Gary Randall Muehlberg now? Details explored ahead of Signs of a Psychopath on ID

Gary Randall Muehlberg was convicted for committing a series of murders, which was also known as the Package Killer murders. Since the early 1990s, there were a number of similar murder cases that had been left unsolved, only to be reopened three decades later. With the help of advanced DNA technology, these murders could eventually be linked to Muehlberg, who was convicted of the crimes and is currently serving a life sentence.

Ad

Investigation Discovery's newest episode of Signs Of A Psychopath, titled The Package Killer, explores in detail the facts surrounding the cold cases and how the authorities managed to zero in on Gary. Signs Of A Psychopath revisits some of the most dangerous killers in modern history who have displayed psychopathic traits and explores whether it is possible to identify psychopaths before it is too late.

Who is Gary Randall Muehlberg and what did he do?

Ad

Trending

Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Gary Randall Muehlberg was reportedly responsible for at least five murders, but only one of which landed him in prison. Muehlberg had a stable childhood and grew up with loving parents and two of his siblings. But he turned to a life of crime in February 1972 when he was charged with a robbery and rape of an 18-year-old girl in Salina.

Despite being convicted of the robbery, he was not sentenced as his defense managed to get a not-guilty verdict by giving the reason of insanity. So, instead of serving a sentence, he was made to undergo months of treatment before being released from the jail.

Ad

However, not long after his release, he once again assaulted a 14-year-old girl, and for this, he was convicted and sentenced to five years. His first marriage ended in divorce, and he remarried in 1980 after getting parole and completing his education at the University of Central Missouri. He also got a job as a teacher at the Hubert Wheeler School, but soon after, in 1986, he got divorced again.

Gary then found himself involved in the drug business, and between 1990 and 1991, he admittedly became a serial killer. He reportedly abducted five women and murdered them in his Bel-Ridge residence before disposing of their bodies in packages on different roads and highways across Greater St. Louis, Missouri. This made him infamous as the Package Killer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 8, 1993, Gary Randall Muehlberg murdered one of his acquaintances, Kenneth Atchison, who came to his Bel-Ridge house regarding the purchase of a 1989 Cadillac Fleetwood. As investigations began around Kenneth's disappearance, testimonies from several witnesses led directly to Gary, who had fled the state by the time a warrant was acquired for his arrest.

Kenneth’s remains were retrieved from Gary's house, and it was revealed that he was tortured and asphyxiated to death. Gary Randall Muehlberg was finally located by authorities in Wayne County, Illinois, and was taken into custody on March 27, 1993.

Ad

Where is Gary Randall Muehlberg now?

Despite claiming innocence, Muehlberg was convicted of the murder of Kenneth in September 1995 and was sentenced to life in prison without a chance at parole.

In 2008, with the advent of new and advanced DNA technology, the Package Killer murders were reopened, and it was only in March 2022 that the authorities managed to make a breakthrough. A link was found between the murder of 19-year-old Robyn Mihan and Gary Randall Muehlberg, who soon after confessed to killing five women, including Robyn.

Ad

Muehlberg avoided a death sentence because of his cooperation. Instead, he was sentenced to an additional four life terms without the possibility of parole. Gary Randall Muehlberg is incarcerated at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri.

Catch the ID docuseries for more about the Package Killer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback