Where are Glen Helzer, Justin Helzer, and Dawn Godman now? Details explored ahead of The Playboy Murders on ID 

Glen Helzer, Justin Helzer, and Dawn Godman were the focal points of the "Children of Thunder" killings that shook California in 2000. The three committed a string of killings as part of an extortion plot and to finance what Glen Helzer called a spiritual mission.

Ad

Five individuals died as a result of their crimes, including Selina Bishop, the daughter of blues musician Elvin Bishop. After their arrests, the three were prosecuted and sentenced to long prison terms.

As of 2025, Glen Helzer is still on death row at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center in California, Justin Helzer has died, and Dawn Godman is incarcerated at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla. She will be eligible for parole in 2043.

Ad

Trending

Their crimes have seen a resurgence in public interest following the true crime documentary, The Playboy Murders, on Investigation Discovery. The series aired on May 5, 2025.

Glen Helzer: On death row

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, Glen Helzer was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder in 2005. He was the leader of the "Children of Thunder" cult and devised the murders as part of a plan to overthrow the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and bring about the return of Christ sooner, according to court documents and news reports.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Glen Helzer has been in prison at San Quentin State Prison since his conviction. In January 2024, the California Supreme Court affirmed his death sentence, denying appeals that objected to parts of his trial and sentencing.

Despite a moratorium on executions in California, Glen Helzer is still on death row as of 2025, as per the San Francisco Chronicle. There is no public record of any change in his status or sentence.

Justin Helzer: Deceased

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, Justin Helzer, Glen Helzer's younger brother, was also found guilty along with Glen for his involvement in the murders. He was given the death penalty for the murders of Ivan and Annette Stineman and Selina Bishop, and a life sentence with parole eligibility for two other murders. As per the LA Times, Justin Helzer was imprisoned at San Quentin State Prison.

Ad

In April 2013, he died by su*cide in his cell by hanging himself with a bedsheet. Before his death, Justin had previously made another su*cide attempt, which prompted prison officials to have him under closer supervision. This precaution did not help, though, as he died by su*cide.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawn Godman: Serving a prison sentence

As per the San Francisco Chronicle, Dawn Godman was a close friend of the Helzer brothers and was involved in the crimes. She pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including murder, kidnapping, and robbery, in return for her testimony against Glen and Justin Helzer.

As per the LA Times, Godman was sentenced to almost 38 years to life imprisonment in 2003. She is still in prison in the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla until 2025. At the time of sentencing, Godman apologized for what she had done and apologized to the families of the victims. She will be eligible for parole in 2043, as per Harper's Magazine.

Ad

For more details on the case, watch The Playboy Murders on Investigation Discovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More