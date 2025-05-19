Where are Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman now? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman are known for their role in the 2017 murder of Drekeiston Alex in Dallas, Texas. The case received extensive media coverage after the duo described themselves as a contemporary "Bonnie and Clyde" on social media and shared news of the crime online. Both were soon identified, arrested, and charged with murder.

Since their conviction, there have been questions regarding where they are today. As per recent news reports and official documents, both Griffin-White and Coleman are still in jail in Texas, receiving long sentences for their involvement in the crime. Their ongoing imprisonment has been confirmed through media updates, court papers, and exclusive prison interviews.

The case of Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman is the focus of the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen. It is set to air on May 18, 2025. The episode's official synopsis reads:

When a shocking crime is committed in broad daylight that leaves a young man dead on the street, the investigation uncovers a personal vendetta. In exclusive prison interviews, the killer couple will each share their version of events.

The crime and arrests of Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman

As per the Dallas Morning News on March 2, 2017, Drekeiston Alex was fatally shot following a confrontation in Dallas. Witnesses reported that the brawl started in the street and ended with Griffin-White shooting Alex. Coleman was the getaway driver. Police identified and arrested the suspects by using witness accounts, security videos, and a Facebook live video uploaded by the suspects.

As per the Dallas Morning News, both suspects were apprehended within three days of the shooting. Coleman was 27 years old and Griffin-White was 17 when they were arrested.

As per CBS19, the social media behavior of the duo, in which they referred to themselves as "Bonnie and Clyde," was instrumental in the investigation and public fascination with the case.

Conviction and sentencing of Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman

Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman, the accused of Drekeiston Alex's murder, were initially detained in the Dallas County Jail after they were arrested in March 2017. They were charged with murder and were being held in the Dallas County Jail, with Coleman's bail at $500,000 and that of Griffin-White at $200,000.

More up-to-date information reveals that both are still in custody. As per the court documents, Ashley Coleman is serving 19 years after being convicted of murder in Dallas County, Texas, in 2021, according to a 2022 habeas corpus petition and accompanying court records. Hakeem Griffin-White's case has also moved through the Texas judicial system, with appeals reported as recent as 2020.

In addition, the 2025 episode of the TV show Snapped: Killer Couples includes exclusive prison interviews with both Coleman and Griffin-White, verifying they remain in custody as of 2025.

While the specific current prison addresses are not made publicly available in the sources at hand, their imprisonment is within the Texas state prison system.

For more details about Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

