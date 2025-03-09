Where is Hannah Thompson now? All about John Blauvelt’s ex-girlfriend ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

At 17 years old, Hannah Thompson played a key role in the 2016 murder investigation of Catherine Blauvelt. Her then-boyfriend, US Army recruiter John Blauvelt, was convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged wife before fleeing Simpsonville, South Carolina, with Thompson.

According to a CBS News report dated March 8, 2025, investigators quickly identified John Blauvelt as the prime suspect, citing his lack of concern when informed of Cati's death. As detailed by The Cinemaholic on March 8, 2025, Thompson was reported missing by her parents shortly after Blauvelt’s disappearance. She was later found in Oregon, having been abandoned by him.

Over time, she provided authorities with information that contributed to his capture in July 2022. Now, ahead of 48 Hours' latest coverage of the case, questions remain about Hannah Thompson’s role and legal standing. She faces multiple charges and awaits trial in Greenville County Detention Center, with her fate still undecided, as per The Cinemaholic.

Hannah Thompson faces charges of felony concealment, obstruction of justice, and acting as an accessory after the fact

Hannah Thompson, once a teenage runaway, is now facing multiple felony charges for her role in aiding John Blauvelt after the 2016 murder of his wife, Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Prosecutors allege that she assisted in concealing his whereabouts and misled investigators during the nationwide manhunt.

According to a report by People dated September 20, 2024, Thompson has been charged with felony concealment, obstruction of justice, and being an accessory after the fact. Although she was not present at the crime scene, she could face up to 55 years in prison if convicted.

The case gained national attention after the murder of 22-year-old Cati Blauvelt, who was found stabbed to death in an abandoned farmhouse in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on October 26, 2016.

As reported by CBS News, the body was discovered with the murder weapon’s blade broken off in her neck. Investigators turned their attention to her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, an Army recruiter with a history of domestic violence. Following the murder, he fled the state with Hannah Thompson, who was 17 at the time, triggering an interstate search.

Thompson’s relationship with Blauvelt reportedly developed while he was still married to Cati. According to The Cinemaholic, Blauvelt’s home became a party spot where underage individuals, including Thompson, frequently gathered.

Friends later described her as deeply infatuated with Blauvelt, willing to follow his lead unquestioningly. CBS News quoted investigator Cheryl Schofield, who stated that Thompson was like "John's puppy" and would be doing anything John Blauvelt wanted.

Concerns about Thompson’s safety arose as she traveled with Blauvelt across multiple states, including Alabama, Texas, and California. Authorities feared that she could be in danger, given that Blauvelt had already been accused of violence. Investigator Schofield told CBS News:

"If he was willing to kill his own wife, there's no telling what kind of danger Hannah Thompson would've been in by fleeing with him."

Hannah Thompson was reported missing by her parents on November 21, 2016. As stated in People, she later surfaced in Eugene, Oregon, on December 12, 2016, contacting her family from a friend’s house. She claimed that Blauvelt had abandoned her, leaving her stranded. Following her return to South Carolina, she cooperated with authorities and gradually provided information that contributed to Blauvelt’s eventual capture.

On July 20, 2022, US Marshals arrested Blauvelt in Medford, Oregon, after he had spent six years as a fugitive, as per US Marshals Service on July 21, 2022. He was later extradited to South Carolina, where he stood trial and was convicted of murder, receiving a life sentence without parole, as reported in CBS News. Thompson played a key role as a witness against him, offering crucial testimony that helped secure his conviction.

Despite assisting the prosecution, Thompson has not escaped legal scrutiny. She was charged with five felonies, including obstruction of justice and being an accessory after the fact, as per The Cinemaholic. Authorities alleged that she helped Blauvelt in the immediate aftermath of Cati’s murder by misleading investigators and concealing his movements.

An arrest warrant reportedly suggests that she drove him away from the crime scene and later followed him as he abandoned Cati’s car to misdirect law enforcement. Hannah Thompson is currently in South Carolina, awaiting trial. While she has pleaded not guilty, the legal proceedings are ongoing, and her fate remains uncertain as per People.

