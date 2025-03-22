Where was Happy Face filmed? Major shooting locations explored

Happy Face is a true-crime drama based on Melissa Moore's memoir, 'Shattered Silence,' and her podcast, 'Happy Face.' The show, produced by Jennifer Cacicio, takes Melissa Reed on a journey as she discovers that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, is a prolific serial killer.

Melissa, a teenager, tries to cope with the burden of her father's deeds and how they affect her life. Happy Face delves deeply into trauma and identity issues, as Melissa grapples with her past.

As per Moviedelic, the show's production was entirely held in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the heterogeneity of cityscapes supported the narrative.

The primary filming locations of Happy Face

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver British Columbia - Source: Getty

The whole production of Happy Face took place in Vancouver, British Columbia. The shooting commenced on March 19, 2024, and ended on June 19, 2024. The combination of urban and natural settings of Vancouver made it a real-life backdrop for Melissa Moore's journey in Happy Face.

New Westminster City Hall

Based at 511 Royal Avenue in New Westminster, this building provided the setting for courtroom scenes and police department interiors in Happy Face. Its imposing architecture has been seen before in shows such as Watchmen and The X-Files.

Gastown District

The historic Gastown neighborhood was used for media interaction and street interview scenes. With cobblestone streets and quaint brick buildings, Gastown has been the location for several productions including Supernatural and Arrow, and thus it fits perfectly as a backdrop for Melissa's investigative activities.

Stanley Park

Stanley Park - Source: Getty

This sprawling park had gorgeous backdrops for introspective scenes and nostalgic flashes to Melissa's childhood. Its green vistas have been in high demand as a filming ground for big productions such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Deadpool.

East Hastings Street

The area from Main Street to Clark Drive provided the gritty setting for inquiries into victims' histories and interactions with the community. The urban setting has also been used in films such as The Butterfly Effect and The Man in the High Castle, and was used to further the realistic setting of crime within the series.

Vancouver Public Library – Central Branch

Located at 350 West Georgia Street, this library appeared in research sessions and journalist meeting scenes. Its unique architecture has rendered it a recognizable location for movies like The Sixth Day and TV shows like The Flash.

Pacific Central Station

At 1150 Station Street, this station was a location for some of the most important character interactions. Its vintage aesthetic has also been used in shows such as Bates Motel and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, adding depth to the story through its period appeal.

Riverview Hospital

This building, situated at 2601 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, served as a site for psychiatric assessments and therapy sessions. Its creepy ambiance has made it a favorite among productions such as Dark Angel, lending depth to the psychological aspects of the narrative.

Burnaby Mountain

Burnaby Mountain - Source: Getty

Burnaby Mountain was also used as a scenic setting for contemplative walks and character conversations. Its scenery has been utilized in shows like Battlestar Galactica and Tomorrowland.

Pacific National Exhibition Agrodome

Situated at 2901 East Hastings Street in Vancouver, this facility was utilized for public speeches and town meetings. Its open interior has been featured in scenes from movies like Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem and TV shows like Legends of Tomorrow.

Kitsilano Beach

This stunning beach on the Vancouver coastline was used during casual talk and times of reflection by characters in Happy Face. Kitsilano Beach has also been filmed in shows like Smallville and Juno as they depict its picturesque beauty.

Happy Face is available to watch on Paramount+.

