Where is Hemy Neuman now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

ABC's 20/20, one of the most famed true crime shows around, is all set to cover the brutal murder of Rusty Sneiderman by Hemy Neuman in its upcoming episode. The case dates back to November 2010 and remains one of the standout cases in the history of Dunwoody, Georgia, where the affluent neighborhood was shaken to the core by this murder.

This case is the subject of the ninth episode of the 47th season of 20/20, titled Fatal Disguise. The episode is set to air at 9 p.m. EST on November 15, 2024. The synopsis for the same reads:

"It was one of the most notorious murders in the Atlanta area when a father was gunned down while dropping his young son off at preschool just days after a mysterious person was seen lurking outside his home with a gun."

Shortly after the murder, the police discovered that Hemy Neuman, Andrea Sneiderman's boss, had "hit on her." This connection between Hemy and Andrea was further confirmed when the police linked the rental van the killer used to Neuman.

Ultimately, with enough evidence, including linking the murder weapon, the police arrested and charged Neuman. Despite his defense claiming insanity, Neuman was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, where he remains now despite numerous appeals.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in further detail.

Who is Hemy Neuman and what did he do?

Hemy Zvi Neuman, known as simply Hemy Neuman, was born in Israel and moved to America to look for opportunities. After getting his engineering degree at Georgia Tech, he worked in Israel for a while before relocating to Florida with his wife.

His career saw a great rise over the years and he soon got a respected position at GE Energy. Soon after, they moved to Cobb County, Georgia, where they bought a house. It all seemed to be going well for Hemy Neuman, but things weren't as they seemed from the outside.

After the shooting death of Russell "Rusty" Sneiderman on November 18, 2010, Neuman's name got involved in the case after Rusty's wife revealed that her boss, Neuman, had made advances toward her, which she rebuked.

However, there was much more to this. The police traced the rented car that was used to drive away after shooting Rusty Sneiderman and found out that it was rented by Hemy Neuman. He was soon brought in for questioning, where he confessed to having feelings for Andrea. But he did not confess to killing Rusty.

The police also soon linked him to the murder weapon used in the shooting death of Sneiderman to Neuman, who allegedly purchased it just sometime before.

They also established that Neuman and Andrea shared a much more intimate relationship than what Andrea had led them to believe. In fact, the two were reportedly constantly in touch over the phone, affirming that the murder had a romantic angle to it.

Where is Hemy Neuman now?

With all evidence against him, Neuman went to trial in 2012. His defense team claimed insanity and argued that he lived with a mental illness for a long time. They also said that childhood trauma contributed to this dissociation.

However, the jury found him guilty but mentally ill of malice murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole alongside another five years for the weapons charge.

He continues to remain in the Augusta State Medical Prison in Augusta, Georgia. His appeals after the sentence have been of no use so far.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this murder in greater detail.

