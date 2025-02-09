Where is Jodi Hildebrandt now? Details Explored Ahead of The Curious Case of… on ID

Season 1, episode 5 of The Curious Case of… on Investigation Discovery will highlight the crimes of Utah counselor turned-convict Jodi Hildebrandt. She met Ruby Franke through the church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. They were both religious extremists who were allegedly trying to remove evil spirits from Ruby's children's bodies by inflicting emotional and physical torture.

This episode that will focus on this case is titled Jodi Hildebrandt. It will air on ID on February 10, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

Jodi Hildebrandt was arrested in August 2023 and charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse. She pleaded guilty to four counts. She was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison in December 2023 for each charge. Hildebrandt is being held at The Utah State Correctional Facility and will appear before the Utah Board of Pardon and Paroles in December 2026, as per a report by People, dated October 26, 2024.

How did Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt meet?

Jodi Hildebrandt was a counselor and the founder of ConneXions, an organization meant to fix broken relationships. Ruby, also known as 'Mormon Mommy' and her husband, Kevin Franke, were on the brink of a broken marriage when they heard about Jodi's work through the church of the Latter-Day Saints of Jesus Christ in 2019, as reported by People.

Two years later, Ruby Franke and Kevin separated upon Hildebrandt's suggestion. After their split, Ruby demanded that Kevin move out and cut all ties with her and their children. She also moved 300 miles from her previous accommodation with her children to live with Hildebrandt. Both officially started their podcast on ConneXions and her journal in May 2023, as per People.

Ruby Franke's 12-year-old son Russell escaped the Hildebrandt house after he was tortured

As per a BBC report dated September 2, 2023, Ruby Franke's 12-year-old son Russell managed to escape the Hildebrandt home by climbing out of the window on August 30, 2023. Russell fell on one of his neighbors' steps, looking for aid. The neighbor, Danny Clarkson, immediately called the police after seeing the boy's condition.

When the police came, the boy cried out to retrieve his 9-year-old sister, who was still trapped in Hildebrandt's home. Hildebrandt and Ruby were arrested, and the children were taken to hospital, while the other four children were taken to the State Division of Child and Family Services.

The children suffered extreme emotional and physical torture, due to which Hildebrandt and Ruby were held without bail, as reported by People. During the investigation, chains, ropes, and handcuffs were discovered, and police believed it was used to bind the children. They also believed that Hildebrandt used cayenne pepper and honey to treat their wounds, as reported by CBS News.

Jodi Hildebrandt's child abuse was allegedly motivated by religious faith

According to a CBS News report dated December 19, 2023, Hildebrandt and Ruby feared the two children were possessed. To eliminate the evil spirits, they subjected the children to days of arduous work, resulting in severe sunburn and blisters. They were famished to the point of being denied water.

Court document detailed their crimes, stating the abuse of one child, who was forced to perform physical labor for prolonged periods, such as wall-sitting and hauling crates of books up and down staircases.

The minor was forced to stand in bright sunlight for consecutive days and work outside without shoes, proper food, and water. The minor's wrists and feet were often bound together with rope and handcuffs, and at times, the child was tethered to weights.

The other minor was given the same treatment, including being forced to run barefoot on dirt roads for a long period and forced or pressured to repeatedly jump into a cactus.

Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four out of six counts of aggravated child abuse and is sentenced to one to 15 years in prison. She is currently being held in The Utah State Correctional Facility and is waiting to appear before The Utah Board of Pardon and Parole in December 2026, as reported by People.

