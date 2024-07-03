Where is Keith Papini now? Everything to know about Sherri Papini's husband

Following the release of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini on June 20, 2024, on Hulu, the story of the infamous kidnapping hoax has risen to prominence yet again. Sherri Papini faked her kidnapping to save herself from cheating allegations against her husband, Keith Papini.

When Sherri reappeared near her home approximately 20 days after she went missing, she blamed two Hispanic women, alleging that they had kidnapped her. However, further investigation revealed that Sherri had actually been staying with her then-boyfriend, James Reyes, for the entire time that she was missing.

She was found guilty and also charged with seeking financial compensation from various organizations, for which she was required to repay.

The incident had a significant impact on both Sherri and her husband Keith Papini at the time. Following Sherri's deceit and her subsequent imprisonment, Keith promptly filed for divorce, just days after her conviction. He also asked for sole custody of their two children citing Papini's incapacity of being a good parent.

Trending

Following the incident, Keith appeared on several news channels where he publicly spoke about the incident and the damage it had caused. In 2024, Keith Papini appeared on Hulu's The Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini to share his side of the story. He discussed the deception he had to face, as well as the resulting mental turmoil and financial strain it caused.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Keith Papini has still not forgiven Sherri Papini

After Sherri pleaded guilty to her crimes in April 2022, Keith Papini filed for divorce and sole custody of their children in court. In September 2022, Sherri was sent to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay a fine in damages. She was released from prison in August 2023 and was shifted to a halfway house under the custody of Sacramento-based federal authorities.

During the entirety of Sherri's prison term, Keith Papini had been staying in Redding California with the former couple's kids. After Sherri was released from prison in October she took residence near Keith's house to stay in touch with her children, an arrangement that was agreed upon by Keith as well.

Keith has been quite vocal about this arrangement and has emphasized that the current situation is focused on ensuring their children's well-being. Quite surprisingly, Keith was the one who had proposed the idea of supervised visitations from Sherri following their separation.

In a court document procured by Sacramento Bee Keith Papini has stated:

"I believe that the record is clear that Sherri has some significant mental health issues that I do not believe are resolved or even fully understood."

He continued by saying:

"Considering how upset the children are about what their mother has done and that is unknown how she is going to reconcile her misconduct toward them in developing an ongoing relationship, at least in the immediate future, I believe that some type of supervised visitation is the most appropriate."

However, Keith Papini and Sherri are not on talking terms. Speaking to TV Insider in a recent interview Keith revealed that he would probably never forgive Sherri for what she did.

Also read: Perfect Wife makes history by becoming the most watched docuseries on Hulu.

Sherri Papini is geared up to tell her side of the story in a new tell-all docuseries

Expand Tweet

On July 1, 2024, Investigation Discovery announced that Sherri will be telling her side of the story in a new docuseries scheduled for release in 2025 on the channel. The untitled docuseries will look at the case from Sherri's eyes, a point of view that has been missing from popular media all these years.

Also read: Did Sherri Papini go to jail? Details of her fake kidnapping and more, explored.

You can watch Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax come to life in Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, currently streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback