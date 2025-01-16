Where is Kelly Moore now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable

The first episode of Dateline: Unforgettable season 5 is set to cover the murder of Shane Moore after an altercation with Kelly Moore and Aisling Tucker Reed-Moore. Shane was reportedly shot to death by Aisling, who went on to play a role in an indie movie under the name of Wyn Moore before she was sentenced for manslaughter.

Dateline had covered this case earlier and now Dateline: Unforgettable season 5 episode 1 will cover this case again in the episode titled Killer Role. The episode is set to premiere on January 16, 2025, at 8 pm EST on Oxygen.

Kelly Moore had a big role to play in this murder as she was at the very center of the altercation. Following the shooting death of Shane Moore, Kelly claimed that Shane had threatened her and her daughter and even assaulted her. In response to this, Tucker Moore-Reed shot her uncle to death.

Tucker Moore-Reed was eventually sentenced for second-degree manslaughter and remains in prison now. Kelly Moore, meanwhile, has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part and currently resides in Oregon. She also refused to appear on Dateline's episode about Shane Moore's murder but had reportedly talked to the makers of the show, providing some intel.

Who is Kelly Moore and how was she involved in the murder of Shane Moore?

Kelly Moore grew up in California and studied law. She specialized in civil and family law and had notably represented American model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. Despite her profession in law, she collaborated with Daniel Reed for the true-crime novel Deadly Medicine, which went on to become a huge hit.

She married Daniel Reed and had three children with him but the couple split in 2000. She got custody of the three children. She went on to co-author a few more books.

On July 26, 2016, Tucker Moore-Reed was at her grandmother’s house in Applegate, Oregon, along with Kelly Moore. Kelly was allegedly having an altercation with her brother, Shane Moore, over a property in Oregon, where Kelly’s mother, Lore, lived with Shane. Shane allegedly wanted his mother to deed the house to him, which Kelly objected to.

After Tucker shot Shane, who died from the wound, Kelly claimed that Shane had been threatening them for months and had assaulted her when she came in that day. In fear of Shane, her daughter shot him. She claimed that both of them were very afraid at the time and the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Initially, Tucker was charged with manslaughter and she got out on bond. However, the murder charge was added two years later after video evidence seemed to confirm that Shane was not actively posing a threat to them. Tucker was eventually sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Where is Kelly Moore now?

Kelly Moore stood by the fact that her daughter shot her uncle in self-defense (Image via Pexels)

As of now, Moore resides in Jacksonville, Oregon, and continues to be actively involved with the Student Coalition Against Rape (SCAR) at the University of Southern California as a Volunteer Victim Advocate.

However, most details about her personal life remain a secret as she has always been closed up about her whereabouts. She also did not appear on the Dateline episode about Shane Moore's murder.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable will cover this case in more detail.

