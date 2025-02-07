Where is Khazar Momeni now? All about Nima Momeni’s sister ahead of Dateline on NBC

Khazar Momeni gained public attention as the sister of Nima Momeni, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in April 2023. Khazar played a significant role in the trial as a key witness, providing testimony about her relationships with both her brother and Lee and the events surrounding Lee's death.

She is married to a plastic surgeon named Dino Elyassnia in San Francisco and lives in Millennium Tower, as per a report by KRON dated December 17, 2024. Khazar and her husband financed Nima Momeni's legal defense. Khazar testified in the trial about attending a party with friends, doing drugs, and being s*xually assaulted.

She maintained her brother's innocence throughout the trial. This case has gained media attention, and Khazar's involvement was scrutinized. It will be further explored in the upcoming episode of Dateline on February 7, 2025, on NBC.

Major witness in the Bob Lee murder trial

Khazar Momeni was a crucial witness in the murder trial of her brother, Nima Momeni, for killing Bob Lee. She testified for several days, giving the court crucial information on the events leading up to Lee's death. As per KRON, Khazar claimed to have partied with friends and consumed drugs both before and after Lee's killing.

Per the same outlet, she attested that on April 2, 2023, she was hosting a gathering at her home where Lee was present. Some of the relevant testimony from Khazar included a description of when she interacted with Lee as well as his drug supplier, Jeremy Boivin.

She described how Boivin provided her with whippets and LSD but later accused him of r*ping her when she was incapacitated. Khazar's account of the events was described as cautious, and she avoided saying negative things about her brother.

During her testimony, Khazar admitted to sending a text message to Lee, according to a report by Fortune dated December 18, 2024.

"Just wanted to make sure your doing ok cause I know Nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you and thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class. Love you selfish pricks," she wrote.

According to SF News, she said she did not remember sending some of her other text messages and attributed it to being high on drugs. Khazar also said that she was going to "get to the bottom" of how Lee was killed. According to KTVU, in court, Khazar maintained that her brother was innocent.

According to The San Francisco Standard, she said she remembered little of what she did in the days surrounding the killing because she was in a haze of drugs. According to NBC Bay Area, legal analyst Steven Clark says Khazar Momeni was a wild card in the case because she has ties to both men, and it was uncertain what she would say on the stand.

Personal life and background of Khazar Momeni

According to KRON4, Khazar Momeni is married to Dino Elyassnia, a well-known plastic surgeon in San Francisco. They live in the Millennium Tower, an expensive building in the city, and her husband has been funding Nima Momeni's defense, which employs five attorneys.

According to KRON4, Khazar is also referred to as "Tina." The witnesses reported to law enforcement that Khazar had a love affair with Lee, and the jury was presented with a text message from Lee requesting a s*xual favor from her. Bob Lee's family condemned Khazar, but his ex-wife referred to her as "the wh*re of the high tower." In her testimony, Khazar described Lee as "very erratic."

S*xual assault allegation

According to KRON4, during the trial, Khazar Momeni testified against Lee about her alleged s*xual assault. Khazar testified that the alleged "drug dealer" of Lee, who she accused of giving her a "date r*pe" drug, s*xually assaulted her when she was unconscious.

Khazar Momeni testified that this alleged "drug dealer" gripped her buttocks and spanked her. According to KRON4, Khazar also narrated an incident where she pleaded with Boivin to let her go and not touch her.

She described him as a predator and added that she begged him to let her go but he wouldn't let her find her phone. According to KRON4, Khazar Momeni said she did not even report the claimed assault to the police because she was afraid of the drug seller. According to her, he threatened to kill her if she made any noise; he had assaulted her more than once, physically.

For more details on the case, watch Dateline on February 7, on NBC.

