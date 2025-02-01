Where is Kristina Khorram now? All about Diddy's chief of staff from Fall of Diddy on Max 

Kristina Khorram was the chief of staff for Combs Enterprise and was considered to be Diddy's right hand. According to reports, she is regarded as a key manipulator in Sean Diddy's alleged s*x trafficking activities. Khorram initially joined Diddy's music label, Bad Boy Entertainment, as a senior executive and quickly became one of the rapper's closest employees.

However, when the s*xual allegations against Sean Combs began to attract media attention, Kristina Khorram came into the spotlight. Musician Rodney Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy for s*xual assault, claiming Khorram's involvement in Diddy's series of crimes.

As per The Cinemaholic, after Diddy's arrest by Homeland Security in September 2024, Kristina Khorram deleted her social media accounts and is currently living a private life away from the public eye. The four-part docuseries titled The Fall of Diddy explores the complete story behind Diddy's rise to fame and his eventual downfall due to the allegations. Released on January 27, 2025, the docuseries is available for streaming on Hulu.

Who is Kristina Khorram?

As per The Cinemaholic, Kristina first met Diddy in 2013 when she began working as a senior executive at his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment. She was soon promoted to manager and eventually became the director for the Office of the Chairman at Combs Enterprise.

By 2020, Kristina Khorram had risen to the position of Diddy's Chief of Staff, where she was tasked with selecting every single employee working for his businesses. She slowly started to keep track of Diddy's daily activities, managing his everyday tasks. Diddy even mentioned Khorram in a Facebook post, stating:

“keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years… Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

However, when allegations of s*xual assaults against Diddy began to circulate online, Khorram emerged as one of his high-ranking supervisors. She was reportedly implicated in organizing Diddy's illicit parties and concealing his criminal activities away from the public.

Kristina Khorram was reportedly accused of being involved with Diddy's se*ual offences

As reported by NPR on October 15, 2024, music producer Rodney Jones filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy, alleging that he was forced to engage in se*ual activities. Diddy's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, was named a co-defendant, along with Diddy's son Justin Dior Combs, Combs Global Enterprises, and Love Records.

Jones has also filed a $30 million complaint against Diddy for se*ual assault. Additionally, as per The Cinemaholic, Khorram ordered all staff members to carry a "fanny pack," containing various drugs for Diddy to access whenever he wanted.

As reported by the New York Post on September 17, 2024, Jones described Kristina Khorram as the "Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs' Jeffrey Epstein" in his lawsuit. This reference suggests that Khorram not only participated in Diddy's s*xual activities but also recruited other employees to engage in his "freak offs."

As reported by the New York Post, Diddy's "freak offs" included se*ual workers, and Khorram was involved in:

“stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil lubricant, extra linens, and lighting.”

Khorram is accused of knowing about and participating in Diddy's se*ual offenses. She is alleged to have assisted, supported, and facilitated Diddy's se* trafficking venture.

Where is Kristina Khorram now?

Khorram has not yet been arrested, however, as per The New York Post, investigators have found crucial recordings and text messages that could implicate her in Diddy's crimes.

Following Sean Diddy's arrest in September 2024, Khorram has stepped out of the public light. Despite Rodyney's lawsuit, there are currently no legal charges against her. Both her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts are currently unavailable.

To know more about the history of Sean Diddy's crimes, watch The Fall of Diddy on Hulu and Max.

