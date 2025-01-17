Where is Kyle Sandler now? Details about the Scam Goddess subject explored

Kyle Sandler, the former owner of Roundhouse LLC, was accused of wire and securities fraud, stealing nearly $1.9 million from over 70 investors. He allegedly issued worthless stock certificates, used the funds for personal gain, and failed to invest them as promised. After serving time in federal prison, Sandler now resides in a halfway house in Montgomery, Alabama.

Kyle Sandler will be featured on the Scam Goddess podcast episode The Gig City Grift, airing on January 29, 2025. Host Laci Mosley explores Sandler's fraudulent activities in Opelika, Alabama, where he posed as a tech expert to scam investors.

Background of Kyle Sandler

Kyle Geoffrey Sandler founded The Roundhouse LLC in Lee County, Alabama, as a startup incubator. Between 2015 and 2016, he misused investor funds meant for supporting businesses, spending them on personal expenses like childcare and rent.

He raised nearly $2 million from at least 74 investors by falsely claiming to be a successful entrepreneur with ties to major tech companies like Google, which he had never worked for, the United States Court of Appeals stated. His actions led to serious legal consequences when he was arrested in June 2018.

Kyle Sandler was apprehended after an investigation by the FBI and the Alabama Securities Commission. In August 2018, the United States Court of Appeals stated, that Sandler pleaded guilty to two charges of federal convictions. He received a prison sentence of 63 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release after serving his sentence, in March 2019.

He was also ordered by the court to pay restitution of $1.9 million back to his victim. According to the AP News, during the hearing, Sandler showed regret over his activities and said that it was due to greed that he committed the said crimes. According to him, he did not intend to dupe anybody, but success beyond his wildest dreams made him lose his cool.

The impact of his crimes

The aftermath of Sandler's fraudulent actions reached many people and families in his community. His investors, whom he had led to believe him, lost all their savings, and thus incurred financial difficulties from his fraudulence.

According to the United States Court of Appeals, Amanda Senn, the deputy director of the Alabama Securities Commission, described Sandler as one who "swindled an entire community," emphasizing the extent of betrayal suffered by those who invested their money based on his false promises.

According to the United States Court of Appeals, in the court sessions, the victims vented their anger and frustration against Sandler. One of the victims asked the judge to award the maximum punishment available, arguing that a light sentence would not act as a deterrent to future fraudsters.

The case has also brought awareness regarding the importance of due diligence when investing in start-ups and initiated discussions about the regulatory measures required to safeguard investors from similar scams.

Where is Kyle Sandler now?

According to The Observer, Kyle Sandler has been released from federal custody due to the First Step Act of 2018, which allowed him to earn time credits for participating in recidivism reduction programs. Kyle Sandler is currently residing in a supervised community shelter for convicted felons in Montgomery, Alabama.

He said he is working hard to turn his life around, making sure he gets regular employment so that he can pay back his restitution. According to The Observer, Sandler added that he would be doing community service and someday be transferred to Florida.

He has expressed a desire to repay his victims and hopes to eventually return to his community in Opelika after completing his sentence.

Watch Scam Goddess on Hulu for more details about this scam.

