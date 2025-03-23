Where are Laura Martin and Robert Quinn now? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen 

Laura Martin and Robert Quinn are both serving life in prison for their roles in the brutal killing and robbery of Phillip "Buckie" Barlow in Tunnelton, West Virginia, in May 2019. The pair entered guilty pleas to first-degree murder and robbery, both admitting their participation in the crime.

They are still behind bars, Martin, at Lakin Correctional Center and Quinn, at Mount Olive Correctional Complex. The case of Robert Quinn and Laura Martin is the subject of Season 18, Episode 4 of Snapped: Killer Couples, which will air on Oxygen on March 23, 2025.

This episode explores the tale of a missing truck driver whose remains are found in a remote creek, only months ahead of his intended retirement. The probe uncovers a link between the pair and the murder they carried out in unison.

The murder of Phillip "Buckie" Barlow

According to the Metro News West Virginia, the case unfolded on May 28, 2019, when Phillip "Buckie" Barlow didn't come to work and worried his friends. A week later, a burned truck of his was seen near Shower Bath Road in Preston County by police. After an investigation, a search led his body to a creek near Fortney's Mill with signs indicating he had met a violent end.

An autopsy determined that the cause of his death was from a deep gash to his throat. Laura Martin and Robert Quinn were named as suspects when evidence implicated them at the scene of the crime. They were said to have planned to rob Barlow and eventually killed him in the process. According to the authorities, the two lived in the neighborhood and chose to target Barlow for money.

According to the Metro News West Virginia, they allegedly stole $50 from him in the process of the robbery. According to witnesses, Barlow fought for his life and even identified his attackers although they had masks on.

Legal proceedings: Guilty pleas and sentencing

According to the Metro News West Virginia, both Martin and Quinn were subsequently charged with first-degree murder and robbery after they were arrested. They pleaded guilty to their involvement in the offense in court on June 30, 2022. Their plea deals stated they would receive life sentences with mercy, i.e., they could be parole-eligible after spending a minimum number of years in prison.

They were both sentenced to life imprisonment and extra years for their deeds on September 9, 2022. The court highlighted the fact that their crime was premeditated as the central element in their sentence determination. The legal process brought some form of closure to Barlow's family but also underscored the significance of holding perpetrators accountable for violent crimes.

Where Is Laura Martin and Robert Quinn Today?

According to Metro News West Virginia, Laura Martin and Robert Quinn are currently serving their sentences in two different prisons in West Virginia. Laura Martin is confined at Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County, which is a prison for female offenders convicted of serious offenses.

Robert Quinn is incarcerated at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County, West Virginia. Mount Olive is the state's maximum-security prison for male offenders.

They are divided to ensure that co-defendants are not in contact with one another while in the institution. Both buildings are built to accommodate those serving long terms for violent offenses.

Watch Snapped: Killer Couples on March 23, 2025, on Oxygen.

