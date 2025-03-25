Where is Mac Wright now? All about the amateur storm chaser from The Twister: Caught in the Storm

Mac Wright, an amateur storm chaser from Joplin, Missouri, gained attention after his experience during the devastating 2011 Joplin tornado. His story was featured in Netflix's documentary The Twister: Caught in the Storm, where he recounted his terrifying escape from one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.

On May 22, 2011, Wright went storm chasing without realizing it would soon escalate into a catastrophe. Together with his then-girlfriend, Kaylee Parker, and her brother, Eric Parker, he found himself trapped as the tornado tore through the town. His survival story made headlines and had a significant impact on his life.

Years after the disaster, Wright has moved forward, leaving his storm-chasing days behind. According to Moviedelic, he still resides in Joplin and is dedicated to creating a life centered around his family and interests. Although he no longer pursues storms actively, the experience of the Joplin tornado remains a defining part of him.

Mac Wright's experience in the Joplin Tornado

According to The Twister: Caught in the Storm, Mac Wright first ventured out to witness the developing tornado. However, he quickly realized that the storm was more powerful than expected. As the tornado intensified, he and his friends ran into a shop, warning others to find shelter. The storm brought strong winds, flying debris, and destruction.

In the documentary, Mac Wright described the terrifying experience of being in the tornado's path. At one point, he spotted the eye of the tornado directly above him. The calm was short-lived, and the tempestuous winds returned. Despite the chaos, Wright and his friends made it through with minor injuries.

Mac Wright's life after the Joplin Tornado

In the years following the tornado, Wright stayed away from storm chasing. As per Movidelic, he focused on his personal life and hobbies. Although he no longer actively seeks extreme weather, his passion for adventure remains. He has shifted his attention to other interests like skateboarding and music.

Additionally, Wright stays in touch with his former girlfriend, Kaylee Parker, who shared the harrowing experience with him. This experience shaped his outlook on life, leading him to prioritize stability and self-actualization above all else. He still resides in Joplin, a city that has been rebuilt since it was devastated by the destructive storm.

Mac Wright's family and personal life

According to Moviedelic, Wright is in a long-term relationship with Shelby Bolton, who moved from Smith Centre, Kansas, to be with him. The couple has settled down and enjoys a sense of normalcy following recent upheavals. He also has a daughter with whom he shares a very close bond.

The outlet further states that he frequently speaks about his experiences as a dad and deeply appreciates the time he spends with his daughter. He has now moved on from his past and prefers his family and interests over storm-chasing as a source of thrills.

