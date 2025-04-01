Where are Mark Winger's children now? Detail explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC 

Mark Winger was found guilty in 2002 for the 1995 killings of his wife, Donnah Winger, and an innocent man, Roger Harrington. When Donnah was killed, she and Mark had a three-month-old adopted child named Bailey. Mark framed Roger for Donnah's murder, but years later, new evidence uncovered that Mark had planned both murders.

After Donnah's death, Mark employed Rebecca Simic as a nanny for Bailey. Five months later, Mark and Rebecca began a relationship in 1996, got married, and had three additional children—Anna, Maggie, and Ben. When Mark was arrested and convicted, Rebecca left with the children and reportedly changed their last name to Simic.

Mark Winger's children have now grown up and embarked on their careers. Bailey resides in Birmingham, Alabama; Anna, a schoolteacher, lives in Fort Mitchell; Maggie, an artist, resides in Louisville, Kentucky; and Ben seems to be a basketball player. Mark Winger's case is featured in episode two of the limited series Bad Romance, titled Web of Lies.

The episode aired on April 1, 2025, and examined the story of Mark and Donnah Winger, as well as the circumstances surrounding Donnah's murder soon after the couple had adopted a baby girl. The story covers Mark's allegations of fighting off an intruder who his wife and what followed in his life, including his affair with a nanny, Rebecca.

The early years of Mark Winger's children

Bailey Elizabeth Winger was adopted by Mark and Donnah Winger in June 1995. Donnah was killed in their home in August 1995. Mark claimed that Roger Harrington, a driver Donnah had complained about earlier, had slain her and that he shot Harrington in self-defense. However, years later, investigators uncovered evidence that discredited Mark's version of events, leading to his conviction in 2002.

Following Donnah's death, Mark looked for a nanny for Bailey and employed Rebecca Simic. Over time, they became close and married when Bailey was 18 months old. Rebecca legally adopted Bailey, and she and Mark had three more children: Anna, Maggie, and Ben. At the time of Mark's conviction, Bailey was about seven years old, Anna was five, Maggie was three, and Ben was two.

Following Mark Winger's sentencing, Rebecca reportedly moved with the children to Louisville, Kentucky. She had them change their last name to Simic to shield the kids from public attention and enable them to live a private life separate from their father's criminal activities.

Mark Winger's children's education and careers

Bailey Simic graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2017. She now resides in Birmingham, Alabama, and works as a restaurant manager. Based on her social media, she describes herself as a dog parent and a coffee person.

Anna Simic also studied at Western Kentucky University and received a degree in middle grades education. She lives in Fort Mitchell and works as an English language and arts teacher at the Goddard School. She is also certified as a personal trainer.

Maggie Simic studied arts and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She is pursuing a Master's at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Maggie has embraced her creative side as a fiber artist and beadworker, often recreating her family's history in her work.

Ben Simic, the youngest of the three, is currently in school in Indiana. He plays basketball and stands 6 feet 4 inches tall. His interests are focused on sports and academics.

Mark Winger's children have moved forward with their lives, distancing themselves from their father's history. Bailey, Anna, Maggie, and Ben Simic have pursued education and established careers. Rebecca Simic altered their last names and moved to shield them. While ABC's Bad Romance revisits the case, the Simic children have turned their attention toward their futures.

