Where is Marshall Metz now? Details explored ahead of American Monster on ID

American Monster is all set to return to Investigation Discovery (ID) for a new episode on Sunday, June 30, bringing forth the murder of Ann Sue Metz at the hands of Marshall Metz, her husband for decades. The case remains one of Maryland's most shocking ones where an elderly man murdered his wife, shooting her twice in the process.

The case dates back to 2009 and remains pivotal for several reasons, including the initiation of the Ann Sue Metz law, which protects families of victims from the perpetrator inheriting their property or money.

The case will be the focus of the third episode of American Monster's ongoing season. It will premiere on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The synopsis for the case reads:

"Ann Metz lives for her family, particularly her two beautiful granddaughters; her husband Marshall despises Ann's giving her time to anyone but him, and he will go to desperate measures to keep hold of her."

Trending

Marshall Metz was caught soon after the murder, and rather easily because he was in a hospital at the time. He claimed that it was his wife Ann who picked up the gun and the ensuing result accidentally killed her.

Yet, in 2010, the jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to life. However, five years into the sentence, Marshall Metz passed away while serving his time.

The upcoming episode of American Monster will cover this case in more detail.

Who is Marshall Metz and what did he do?

Marshall Metz was a man who Ann encountered during her three decades at the National Geographic Society. The couple hit it off immediately, and in the 1960s decided to tie the knot. Ann and Marshall also raised two children together, who had children of their own.

Ann Metz was known as a loving figure and a family woman. She spent a lot of her time with her grandchildren but stayed with Marshall for decades. After Ann was shot to death in her Frederick residence on September 29, 2009, the authorities dug deeper into the decades-long marriage between Ann and Marshall and discovered that things weren't very solid between the couple.

In fact, in a notable incident, Marshall created a huge fuss over Ann giving her son money for his business. This came as such a warning bell for Ann that she removed all the guns in their residence. Moreover, by the time Ann died, she also moved out of their residence and began living with her best friend Kathy.

Kathy revealed to the authorities that Marshall would often call Ann at all hours of the night and even reportedly threatened her when she did not want to engage in a conversation. He had also threatened her once days before her demise.

Read more: American Monster on ID: What happened to Sherri Ponsati?

Expand Tweet

When the authorities reached Marshall Metz, who was admitted to a hospital at the time, he confessed that Ann and he got into an argument on the day of her death, and it was Ann who pulled a gun on him. The ensuing scuffle ended with Ann getting shot twice.

He maintained this well into his trial, but the jury decided that he was guilty of the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ann Metz.

After serving five years of his term, Marshall Metz passed away in 2015.

Read more: American Monster on ID: What happened to Diane Malone?

The case will be covered in further detail in the upcoming episode of American Monster.