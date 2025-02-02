Where is Myka Stauffer now? Details about An Update on Our Family subject, explored 

The story of former family vloggers Myka Stauffer and her husband James Stauffer will be explored in Max's latest documentary series titled An Update on Our Family. The couple had adopted a child from China, but after a couple of years, they decided to dissolve the adoption.

Their action was heavily criticized by their followers, prompting them to quit family vlogging and minimize their social media presence. The Stauffer family currently resides in Columbus, Ohio.

An Update on Our Family is a three-part documentary series directed by Rachel Mason. It premiered on Max on January 15, 2025. The platform describes the series:

"An Update on Our Family explores the world of family vlogging, a social media phenomenon in which parents post a steady stream of lifestyle videos for loyal subscribers."

It continues:

"Through the lens of the massively popular Stauffer family — and the sudden online disappearance of their adopted son — the docuseries raises questions about what motivates parents to expose their home lives to the world, provoking a salient conversation about privacy on the internet and the unregulated industry of monetizing one’s family."

Myka Stauffer and her husband were family vloggers

Myka Stauffer was a full-time family vlogger with hundreds of thousands of followers across different social media platforms.

Her lifestyle videos with her husband had amassed a loyal following and made them one of the most popular family bloggers in the United States.

The couple had welcomed their adopted son, Huxley, in October 2017, who was later diagnosed with autism. However, after a couple of years, fans noticed that Huxley was consistently missing from their vlogs, which raised a lot of questions.

In 2020, Myka Stauffer and James updated their followers through a video that they had dissolved the adoption. In the now-deleted shared video, they said,

"We've never wanted to be in this position. And we've been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible ... we truly love him."

Myka Stauffer and James Stauffer reside in Columbus, Ohio

After the controversial dissolution of the adoption of Huxley, the couple faced harsh criticism online. Myka Stauffer's last Instagram post was shared on June 25, 2020, in which she shared an apology note for letting her followers down.

"This decision has caused so many people heartbreak and I am sorry for letting down so many women who looked up to me as a mother. I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning."

The Stauffer family currently resides in Columbus, Ohio, with their four other children. Since the controversy, Myka Stauffer has been completely absent from social media.

However, James has a channel called Stauffer Garage, where he uploads videos of himself flipping rundown cars for profit. He also promotes Fox Clean, his cleaning product line.

How to watch An Update on Our Family?

The HBO original documentary series is currently available to stream on Max. Viewers can watch the documentary with a subscription to the platform. In the United States, Max offers three types of subscription plans.

The Ad-Lite plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year which enables the user to access the service on two devices at 1080p resolution and with 5.1 surround sound quality.

Users can also opt for the Ad-Free plan, which costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan which charges $20.99 a month or $209.99 a year. These plans provide a 4K resolution display and Dolby Atmos sound quality.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on An Update on Our Family and other documentaries on Max as the year unfolds.

