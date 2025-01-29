Where was Mythic Quest filmed? All filming locations explored

Mythic Quest is an Apple TV+ comedy series that first premiered on February 7, 2020. The series was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, and it follows the fictional video game studio behind the MMORPG Mythic Quest.

The show explores the lives of its eccentric staff members and their interactions while they develop a hugely successful video game expansion. Mythic Quest immediately gained popularity among gamers and comedy fans thanks to its talented cast and original concept. The series is only available to stream on Apple TV+.

Mythic Quest was filmed in Los Angeles, California. The interior shots were mostly shot at the Apple studio in Culver City, but the exterior scenes were shot at different locations around Greater Los Angeles. The fictional world of Mythic Quest is brought to life through the combination of real-world locations and studio magic.

The majority of the series is set in the actual game studio, with numerous scenes occurring in its offices and game development rooms.

Filming locations of Mythic Quest

Los Angeles, California

A majority of Mythic Quest was filmed in and around Los Angeles, California. This vibrant city served as the perfect backdrop for the show, especially with the dynamic blend of real-world locations and studio environments that were needed.

The production team took full advantage of the city’s expansive resources, from corporate office buildings to scenic neighborhoods, making the setting feel authentic to a real video game company.

Apple Studio, Culver City

The team used the Apple studio in Culver City, California, for the interior shots. The behind-the-scenes office dynamics in the series were brought to life in large part thanks to this studio.

The Apple studio's cutting-edge facilities made it the ideal setting for creating the busy offices and sophisticated meeting rooms where the characters conduct their work-related activities.

The crew was able to document the technical facets of the game development process while filming here, which gave the show's portrayal of the gaming industry more authenticity.

Greater Los Angeles

For the show's exterior shots, Mythic Quest used a number of filming locations throughout Greater Los Angeles in addition to the Apple studio. These included streets, local office buildings, and other picturesque settings that complemented the story's setting.

A sense of immersion was facilitated by the use of several real-world locations, giving viewers the impression that they were entering the fictional game studio's world. The contrast between the exterior location filming and the interior studio shots provided a captivating visual experience.

Plot of Mythic Quest

The main focus of the show is the staff of a video game studio that creates the wildly popular MMORPG, also known as Mythic Quest. The show explores the nuanced interactions between Ian Grimm, the game's developer and creative director, and the different staff members who report to him.

Tensions develop between Ian and other important employees, such as lead engineer Poppy Li, as they get ready for a significant expansion. As they address the difficulties of game development, their interactions, individual goals, and eccentric personalities offer both dramatic and humorous moments.

Cast of the series

The primary cast of the show includes:

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the creator and creative director

Judah Prehn as a young Ian Grimm ("Sarian")

Ashly Burch as Rachel, a game tester and later head of monetization

Jessie Ennis as Jo, David's assistant

Imani Hakim as Dana Bryant, a game tester and later part of GrimPop

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, the executive producer

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, lead engineer and later co-creative director

Isla Rose Hall as a young Poppy Li ("Sarian")

Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, head of monetization and later janitor

F. Murray Abraham as Carl Longbottom / C.W. Longbottom (seasons 1–2)

Naomi Ekperigin as Carol, head of HR and diversity inclusion (season 3)

What’s next for the characters?

Fans of the series can anticipate exciting developments and closure for the characters they have grown to love and adore when season 4 premieres on January 29, 2025.

A major theme will probably remain Ian Grimm's role as the inspiration behind GrimPop, while Brad and Poppy, among other characters, will deal with their own difficulties. As the series draws to a close, viewers can anticipate satisfying endings that maintain the series' distinctive fusion of humor and poignant moments.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mythic Quest and similar projects as the year progresses.

