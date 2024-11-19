Where was Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar filmed? Filming location explored

Apple Cider Vinegar is an upcoming Netflix mini-series that will explore the rise and fall of a wellness empire rooted in deception. Starring Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, the six-episode series highlights the allure of social media, wellness culture, and entrepreneurial ambition.

Created by Australian writer Samantha Strauss, the show will premiere globally on Netflix in early 2025. Viewers can watch this limited series exclusively on Netflix.

Set during Instagram's early days, Apple Cider Vinegar delves into the lives of two women promoting health and wellness to battle terminal illnesses. However, their inspiring online presence conceals a web of deceit.

Filmed in Melbourne, Australia, with additional scenes in the Dandenong Ranges, the series showcases the city's beauty. The shooting locations portray the aspirational lifestyle often displayed on social media.

The series draws inspiration from Belle Gibson's real-life story, intertwining fact and fiction to investigate the unchecked growth of social media influence. Melbourne's diverse locales and the production's focus on authenticity elevate its narrative and visual appeal.

Filming location of Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar

Melbourne as the primary filming location

Most of Apple Cider Vinegar was shot in Melbourne, Australia. It's the city's rich urban and cultural landscapes that have helped Belle Gibson become a wellness influencer so quickly. The theme of the show fits with Melbourne's mix of modernity and historic charm.

The production made use of a variety of locations in Melbourne, including the city's bustling atmosphere and the tranquil suburban landscape. Samantha Strauss asserts that Melbourne's adaptability enabled the production to seamlessly transition between various scenes, thereby illustrating the dichotomy between Belle's public and private selves.

Scenes in the Dandenong ranges

Several critical scenes were filmed in the tranquil Dandenong Ranges, which are located near Melbourne. The urban background is starkly contrasted by the location's lush greenery and tranquil environment. Authenticity and artifice are the dual narratives that this decision underscores in the wellness industry.

Production incentives and support

VicScreen's Victorian Production Fund provided support for the filming, with the objective of luring significant projects to Melbourne. This initiative not only increased local employment but also emphasized the city's status as a premier filming destination.

Plot in detail

The film Apple Cider Vinegar chronicles the ascension of Belle Gibson and Milla Blake to fame as they assert that they can cure life-threatening illnesses through wellness practices. Belle has a significant impact on millions of individuals by creating a successful mobile application and a cookbook.

In the meantime, Milla's comparable journey exposes the profound vulnerabilities of their supporters. The series investigates the effects of deception on individuals who rely on wellness influencers as their lies are exposed. The narrative provides a captivating examination of exploitation in the digital era.

Is the mini-series based on a true story?

Although Apple Cider Vinegar is a work of fiction, it is based on Belle Gibson's true story. Gibson, an influencer from Australia, asserted that she had succeeded in curing terminal brain cancer through alternative therapies and diet.

Before the truth was exposed by public scrutiny, her fabricated narrative secured her financial success and fame. The series transforms this narrative into a captivating drama that investigates the unbridled influence of social media and societal gullibility.

Production and direction details

Clip from Apple Cider Vinegar (Image via Netflix)

Samantha Strauss, the series' creator, worked in conjunction with Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien to develop the script. The series, which is directed by Jeffrey Walker, is renowned for his work on Modern Family and The Clearing. It features an international cast, including Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Kaitlyn Dever.

The show was co-produced by See-Saw Films and Picking Scabs, with funding support from Screen NSW and VicScreen. High-quality visual effects and editing were achieved through post-production in New South Wales.

Apple Cider Vinegar will be available to stream on Netflix in early 2025.

