Where was Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives shot? All filming locations explored

Netflix’s latest offering in the realm of supernatural horror is Dead Boy Detectives, which premiered on April 25, 2024. Based on the two characters from DC’s The Sandman universe, the show follows the adventures of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland.

The original DC series saw the two characters choosing to stay back on Earth as ghosts after Sandman sent all their tormented souls to the afterlife. Charles and Edwin, however, decide to stay back in a bid to solve a range of supernatural crimes that have occurred due to Lucifer leaving his post in the underworld.

Although season 1 takes place in Port Townsend, Washington, Dead Boy Detectives was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The adventures, the fact that the series is based in the mountains of northern Canada, and the concepts that are at play mean that the creators needed to shoot the series in a range of quiet, picturesque locations. This includes various localities in Vancouver, including a couple of popular nature parks.

Here, we look at all the amazing locations that can be seen in the eight episodes of the series.

Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives: Where was it shot?

Based on two characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives features a range of beautiful locations across Canada but has primarily been shot in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver and its surrounding areas boast a range of breathtaking landscapes and local neighborhoods. Dead Boy Detectives has been shot in a range of mountainous locations, featuring the region’s woodlands, forests, and more.

The supernatural series has largely been shot in the city’s suburbs, which is also true of Langley, another town in British Columbia.

Furthermore, Netflix Tudum shared some details about the exact locations. This includes various public parks, such as Rotary Centennial Park and Douglas Park, and various British Columbia suburbs such as Fort Langley, Strathcona, Steveston, Gastown, New Westminster, and Surrey.

The two parks in particular have been used heavily in the series. Other locations that have also been used include the popular Sheringham Point Lighthouse, a tourist spot in British Columbia. The lighthouse is located in Shirley and is a historic site of architectural importance.

According to Tudum, other shooting locations that are featured in the new series also include local landmarks like Whytecliff Park, Point Grey Secondary School, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, North Vancouver Cemetery, Central City Fun Park, the Orpheum Theater, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

A portion of the premiere episode of Dead Boy Detectives was filmed in London, on Westminster Bridge.

Dead Boy Detectives was released on April 25, 2024, with all the episodes available to stream. No plans for season 2 have been released as of yet, although the initial reception suggests that Netflix might want to consider a quick renewal.

The series is a spinoff of The Sandman universe, which has already seen a series being released on Netflix. However, rather than dealing with the series directly, this looks at two characters that did not play a major role in the original DC source material as well. The series has been met with initial applause and is expected to be a stellar addition to the platform's overall Sandman universe.

Regardless, the story, concept, and relation to the Sandman universe effectively mean that fans will be delighted to watch all episodes of the recent release.