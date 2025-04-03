Where is Nikkie Brass now? All about the Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer subject, explored

Nikkie Brass is one of the women who allegedly went on a date with Rex Heuermann, who is reportedly known as the Long Island Serial Killer. Heuermann was convicted for a series of murders committed near the Gilgo Beach area, Long Island, from 1993 to 2011.

Netflix's new docuseries titled Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer explores the complete investigation behind the Long Island serial killings and reveals how they reached the alleged culprit. The docuseries was released on March 31, 2025, and is available for streaming on the platform.

In the docuseries, Nikkie Brass shares her personal experience of meeting Rex Heuermann on a date. In 2015, Brass used to work as an escort, and Heuermann arrived met her as a client. She shares her experience of how she escape the restaurant they met at. Nikkie Brass currently works as a cosmetologist based in New York.

What is the story of Nikkie Brass?

Nikkie Brass started using drugs from a young age (Image via Pexels)

In Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, Nikkie Brass shared that she grew up in New York and had a troubled childhood. From a very early age, Nikkie started abusing drugs and soon became addicted. Her need for opioids reached a level where she got involved in prostitution to fill her needs.

In her early 20s, she registered on websites, including Seeker, and Backpage, advertising herself as an escort. Soon, Nikkie Brass focused on dating wealthy clients to fund her needs.

According to the docuseries, it was in 2015 that she was contacted by a man who described himself as John. He introduced himself as a client and proposed that they meet at a rented room in Nassau County.

Nikki Brass went on a dinner with a man named John (Image via Pexels)

Nikki Brass revealed to Fox 5 in July 2023, that she was hesitant and proposed they meet at a Port Jefferson resturant. The man agreed, and they arranged a dinner at a seafood restaurant named Steamroom. As per Nikkie, the date started very normally until the conversation shifted to the Gilgo Beach serial murders.

"He asked if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders. He wanted to discuss the case and hypothesize about what he thought happened but didn’t want to like to make it seem like it was him," Nikkie Brass revealed to Fox 5.

As per Nikkie, the man quickly changed the conversation from asking about her whereabouts to her knowledge about the murders. The man introduced himself as John, told her about one of the victims, about whom she didn't have any news.

Brass revealed that this was when she started to doubt her client and wanted to escape. She said the way he described the murders and how the bodies could have been disposed of almost indicated that he was present at that scene. She said:

"He was like, well, it gets dark and desolate. You can tread the marsh to get across without being seen."

Brass reported to Fox 5 that the man described the murders in such a way as if it was enjoyable for him. Soon, she realised she had to escape the dinner.

In the docuseries, Brass revealed that the man proposed to get into his car and wanted to take her, but she managed to make her escape. Nikkie said that she did not report the incident to the police because she was on a two-year probation, considering her history of drug abuse.

Where is Nikkie Brass now?

Nikkie Brass currently works as a licensed cosmetologist (Image via Pexels)

It was in July 2023 after Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with the murders. Brass revealed that is when she realised that the anonymous client named John was Heuermann.

As per the docuseries, Nikkie Brass is currently based in New York. She works as a licensed cosmetologist, specialising in different types of hair, owning her brand named Nyilo Virag.

Brass is currently married to a man named John Tsok. She is a fitness enthusiast and the mother of three children, whom she decides to not reveal for personal reasons.

