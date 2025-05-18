Where was Overcompensating movie filmed? All filming locations explored

Overcompensating, a new comedy-drama series, was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2025. Entailing the adventures and mishaps of college life, the series follows Benny (Benito Skinner) and Carmen (Wally Baram) on their unique journey of finding themselves through overcompensated actions.

Benny, a closeted student who used to be a footballer, and Carmen, an outsider, make earnest attempts to fit in no matter what. From taking impulsive decisions to making their space among their peers, the duo traverse through the ups and downs of being college students to explore their true selves.

Notably, Overcompensating was filmed in Toronto in Canada, and Los Angeles in the USA.

Exploring the filming locations of Overcompensating

The series created by Benito Skinner has received an IMDb rating of 7.4. It also takes inspiration from Skinner's life and personal experiences. With a total of eight episodes, the series also includes music produced by Charlie XCX.

The official description of the series on Amazon Prime Video reads:

"Created by Benito Skinner, Overcompensating is a college-set ensemble comedy about the chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, an outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs."

The description continues:

"Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while finding out who we really are."

The college-based comedy series has been filmed in two main locations. The two sites chosen as the backdrop of Overcompensating are Toronto, Ontario, and Los Angeles, California. Both locations, known for their popularity as filming sites for varied Hollywood films and series, make a fitting backdrop for the new series.

Main filming of the series was completed in Toronto. Additional shots to add to the college vibe were filmed in Los Angeles.

1) Toronto, Ontario, Canada

A still from Overcompensating (Image via Instagram/@primevideo)

The city of Toronto was chosen as the main filming location of the series. Toronto's popular educational institution, the University of Toronto, was shown in the series as Yates University, the college around which the story revolves. Scenes showcasing campus life were mainly shot in this location.

Known as a hotspot for cultural diversity, the entertainment industry, finance, and tech scene, Toronto is one of the most populous cities in Canada. Toronto holds historical significance and boasts a unique urban lifestyle. CN Tower, Casa Loma, Toronto City Hall, and Art Gallery of Ontario are some of the iconic places of the city.

2) Los Angeles, California, USA

A still from Overcompensating (Image via Instagram/@primevideo)

Los Angeles was chosen as the second filming location of the series. While the main parts of the series were shot in Toronto, additional scenes of campus, indoor shots, and outdoor landscapes have been filmed in Los Angeles. While the exact locations of filming have not been revealed, Los Angeles largely acted as a support location in the backgrounds and several college scenes of the film.

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the United States of America. Vast coastline, tourism, commerce, and the 'Hollywood' touch of the city make it a unique location. Hollywood sign, Calle Olvera, Venice Beach, Griffith Observatory, and Hollywood Walk of Fame are some of the prominent sites in L.A.

Watch all the episodes of Overcompensating, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

