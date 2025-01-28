Where was Paradise (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

Paradise is a U.S. drama TV series created by Dan Fogelman, featuring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden. The series premiered on Hulu in the US on January 26, 2025, and on Disney+ worldwide on January 27, 2025.

It centers on Agent Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent assigned to safeguard former President Cal Bradford, portrayed by James Marsden. Julianne Nicholson plays Samantha Redmond.

The storyline of Paradise centers on Agent Collins as he deals with conspiracies and ethical challenges during a critical protection assignment. The series delves into themes of authority, allegiance, and selflessness. Shot mainly in Los Angeles, California, with extra scenes in Washington, D.C., the filming used these settings to boost its authenticity.

Filming locations overview

Paradise was filmed in two main locations: Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. Los Angeles offered a versatile urban setting for much of the series, while Washington, D.C., provided a realistic backdrop for political intrigue.

1) Los Angeles, California

USA - California - Los Angeles - LA Skyline - (Image via Getty)

Los Angeles served as the primary filming location for Paradise. Its combination of modern infrastructure and diverse urban neighborhoods allowed the production team to create an engaging and dynamic backdrop. Key filming sites included:

Downtown Los Angeles: Featured prominently for its metropolitan vibe, Downtown Los Angeles was enhanced with CGI to portray a bustling urban environment.

Industrial and suburban areas: Locations in the Arts District and residential neighborhoods provided contrasting settings, reflecting the multifaceted narrative of the series.

The choice of Los Angeles also capitalized on the city’s established film industry infrastructure, ensuring seamless production. Many indoor scenes, including those depicting secretive government facilities, were shot in local soundstages equipped with advanced technology.

2) Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., scenics (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C., was integral for scenes involving political drama. The production utilized iconic landmarks to reinforce the series’ connection to national politics, including:

The United States Capitol: Used to represent the central political conflicts in the storyline.

The White House: Depicted as the home of former President Cal Bradford, adding realism to the plot.

The Washington Monument: Included to establish the setting and enhance the visual authenticity of the narrative.

These locations helped ground the story in a recognizable and politically charged environment. Select exterior shots were enhanced with CGI to depict heightened security measures and futuristic details, aligning with the show’s dystopian themes.

About Paradise: Cast, plot, behind the scenes

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond in Paradise ( image via Hulu/Youtube)

Paradise is set in an idyllic community that houses some of the world’s most prominent individuals, including the President of the United States. The storyline kicks off with the assassination of President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins, portrayed by Sterling K. Brown, is the last person to see him alive, making him a prime suspect in the murder.

As Collins investigates, he uncovers evidence of betrayal within the Secret Service and learns of a conspiracy tied to a top-secret project in the Colorado mountains. The project, designed as a safeguard against extinction-level events, becomes a pivotal element in the unfolding drama.

Flashbacks reveal the complex relationship between Collins and Bradford, including moments of loyalty and tension that deepen the mystery. The first episode delivers a major twist, revealing that the characters are living within a massive domed structure equipped with artificial sunlight. This setting introduces questions about survival and ethical dilemmas tied to the secret project, which will be explored throughout the series.

Paradise boasts an ensemble cast led by Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins and James Marsden as President Cal Bradford. Julianne Nicholson joins the cast as Samantha Redmond, alongside Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi and Nicole Brydon Bloom as Agent Jane Driscoll. Supporting roles are played by Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Jon Beavers.

Dan Fogelman, known for his work on This Is Us, serves as the show’s creator and executive producer. He collaborated with Jess Rosenthal under Rhode Island Ave. Productions, with Sterling K. Brown and John Hoberg also serving as executive producers.

Behind the scenes of Paradise

The production of Paradise began in April 2023, with Hulu commissioning the series from 20th Television. Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator and executive producer, collaborated with Jess Rosenthal under Rhode Island Ave. Productions. Sterling K. Brown also served as an executive producer alongside John Hoberg. Brown’s involvement extended to starring in the series as Agent Xavier Collins.

Casting for Paradise expanded in February 2024, with James Marsden joining as President Cal Bradford and Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi also joining the lineup. In November 2024, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV were added to the cast, rounding out the ensemble.

Filming took place under the working title Paradise City beginning in February 2024, primarily in Los Angeles. The city's infrastructure offered an appropriate setting for the show's urban sequences.

Dan Fogelman, the creator of Paradise, characterized the series as a combination of a "whodunit" mystery and a broader examination of worldwide conspiracies. In a discussion with Variety released on January 26, 2025, Fogelman guaranteed fans that all inquiries regarding the murder and the larger conspiracy would be answered by the conclusion of the first season.

"By Episode 7, viewers will have clarity on the broader mystery, while Episode 8 will tie up the remaining threads related to Xavier’s journey and the murder," he stated.

Upon its release on Hulu on January 26, 2025, Paradise received a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 19 critic reviews. The site’s consensus praised the series for its ambitious storytelling and the reunion of Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman, though some reviews noted the series’ complex themes could feel overstuffed.

The filming locations of Paradise were chosen to align closely with the series’ narrative. Los Angeles served as the primary location, offering a diverse urban landscape for scenes requiring modern and industrial backdrops. Washington, D.C., added authenticity to the political storyline with iconic landmarks such as the White House and the Capitol building.

