Where is Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

The 1996 murder of 15-year-old Danielle Houchins by Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson will be the subject of the upcoming 48 Hours episode on CBS.

30 years after Danielle Houchins's murder, officials found her killer Paul Hatchinson through DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy in 2021.

According to CBS, on July 23, 2024, investigators interviewed Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson at his house in Dillon, concerning the 1996 murder. 12 hours after the investigation, authorities discovered Paul Hutchinson's body on the side of the road. Hutchinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as per CBS.

Season 38 episode 18 of 48 Hours, focusing on this same case is titled It’s About Danni. It will air on CBS on February 8, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The logline for the episode reads:

“When 15-year-old Danni Houchins is found dead in a swamp, her family says they were led to believe she drowned. 24 years later, Danni's sister learns the terrible truth. "

Danielle Houchins was se*ually assaulted by Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson

According to CBS News, Danielle Houchins left home in Belgrade, Montana, at 11 am on September 21, 1996, and when she did not return by afternoon, her family filed a missing report. Her mother found Danielle’s vehicle near a popular fishing access point on the Gallatin River.

Danielle Houchin's body was soon discovered in a swampy region of Cameron Bridge. She was found beneath a willow tree. Her body posture and other evidence led officers to believe she was dragged and hidden.

As per CBS News, her body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The reports revealed harrowing details indicating a se*ual assault and the presence of foreign DNA inside the victim.

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the crime scene, and numerous suspects were examined over the years, but no arrests were made and the case went cold.

When Dan Springer took over as Gallatin County's sheriff in 2021, he brought in two outside experts from California to assist: Sergeant Court Depweg, who specializes in using cutting-edge DNA technology to solve crimes, and investigator Tom Elfmont, a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer.

How was Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson tied to the murder?

A partial DNA profile was created and run through the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System using one of the four hairs retrieved from Houchins' body at the crime site but resulted in no matches.

The profile was later forwarded to the Parabon NanoLabs facility in Virginia, where genealogists utilized DNA databases to identify Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson as a potential suspect.

Hutchinson began attending Montana State University in September 1996 and eventually graduated with a degree in fisheries and wildlife biology. He was married and had two children. Hutchinson had no past criminal records.

Elfmont and Depweg (the aforementioned investigators) interviewed Hutchinson on the evening of July 23, 2024. During the nearly two-hour interrogation, investigators reported his behavior saying:

“He sweated profusely, scratched his face, and chewed on his hand. When shown a photo of Houchins, Hutchinson slumped in his chair and exhibited signs of being uncomfortable. Upon release, his behavior was observed to be erratic. "

According to officials, on July 24 at 4:17 am Hutchinson had called the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office and requested assistance before hanging up. He had shot himself, and his body was shortly found on the side of the road.

After learning that Houchins and Hutchinson were strangers, investigators speculated that the murder was a crime of opportunity. They theorized that Paul Nathaniel Hutchinson approached Daniel Houchins at random, before ra*ing and suffocating her in shallow water.

To know more about this case, watch the upcoming 48 Hours episode on CBS.

