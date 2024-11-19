Where is Phil Kaufman now? Whereabouts of Charle Manson's cellmate explored ahead of Making Manson on Peackock 

Phil Kaufman was the cellmate of one of the most infamous serial killers in the history of the United States, Charles Manston. Manson was a singer-songwriter, who went on to create the Manson Family. This cult was responsible for a series of grueling murders committed in California, back in the 1960s and 1970s.

Peacock's three-part documentary series titled Making Manson tries to delve deep into the mind of the serial killer. The series will showcase unheard conversations with Manson, collected for over 20 years. It will additionally recollect testimonies from the "Mansion Family" members, along with one of Manson's cellmates Phil Kaufman.

American record producer and tour manager Phil Kaufman is currently based in Nashville, Tennesse, where he spends his days with his partner Jan Power, and a pet dog named Gladys.

What is the story of Phil Kaufman?

Kaufman was sentenced to prison for smuggling marijuana. (Image via Pexels)

Kaufman was born on April 26, 1935, in the city of Oceanside, New York. After finishing his graduation from Chaminade High School in 1952, he went on to join the Air Force for four years. Paul Kaufman served in the Korean War, being a part of the 37th Bomb Squadron, but he got arrested for smuggling marijuana and was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island in Los Angeles.

This is where Phil Kaufman first met the infamous Charles Manson as his cellmate, and the two bonded over their shared love for music. Manson had a strong passion for making it as a musician. After admiring his zeal, Kaufman gave him the contact of producer Gary Stromberg at Universal Studios.

Kaufman was the tour manager for The Flying Burrito Brothers. (Image via Pexels)

It was in 1968 when Kaufman left the prison and went on to join the Manson Family. He left the cult after a while, and in 1973 received the chance to become the tour manager for rock band The Flying Burrito Brothers. During this time, he developed a good friendship with its lead singer and guitarist Gram Parsons, who was suffering from substance abuse.

Parsons died on September 19, 1973, of a drug overdose and had wished to be buried at the Joshua Tree National Monument. Phil Kaufman went to serve another prison time when he stole the body of Parsons, in an attempt to fulfill his friend's wish. After serving his second sentence, Kaufman continued his career as a tour manager, working with famous bands and musicians including the Rolling Stones, Frank Zappa, Joe Cocker, Rosanne Cash, etc.

He earned the title of 'Road Mangler Deluxe', which also became the name of his autobiography published in 1993.

What is Phil Kaufman's whereabouts now?

Kaufman currently lives in Nashville, Tennesse. (Image via Pexels)

Kaufman currently lives in Nashville, Tennesse with his partner Jan Power, and their dog Gladys. The other members in his family include his grandsons Many and Mason, and his daughter-in-law Raedene.

Check our other articles for more details on Peacock's Making Mansion.

