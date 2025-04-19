Where was Ransom Canyon filmed? All shooting locations explored 

Ransom Canyon is a western romantic drama series based on the Jodi Thomas series of books. Season 1 of the show premiered on April 17, 2025, and is available to watch on Netflix.

Ad

Created by April Blair, the show follows the intersecting lives of three ranch families of Texas Hill Country. The show centres around grief-stricken rancher Staten and local dance hall owner Quinn as they navigate their lives. Ransom Canyon features Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady.

Although Ransom Canyon is a town based in Texas, filming did not take place there. The show was shot in multiple ranches spread across New Mexico, and also in an old mining town close to the Texas border called Las Vegas. These locations helped replicate the look of Old Town Texas.

Ad

Trending

Ransom Canyon filming locations

Ad

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Blame Her Ranch becomes Davis Collin's Bar W Ranch in the show. It is located about 45 minutes outside Santa Fe and spans an area of about 2000 acres. The property is also close to the Santa Fe National Forest. The main lodge's rustic architecture enhances the show's western atmosphere.

Quinn's home scenes were filmed at the Pond House at Bonanza Creek Ranch, located in Santa Fe as well. The ranch has many structures that were specifically built for filming, and it also maintains its cattle operations. The pond house was originally constructed for the western movie Troublemakers.

Ad

Las Vegas, New Mexico

Staten Kirkland's Double K Ranch is depicted by Dead Horse Ranch, which comprises more than 6100 acres of land. The ranch is located between Las Vegas and Santa Fe and includes a rustic lodge cabin, several barns, and a wood shed. The equestrian facilities also accommodate leisure horseback riding. This place served as a suitable filming location to shoot scenes involving horses.

Many of the town scenes, including Quinn's dance hall, were filmed on the streets of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The town has the old turn-of-the-century architecture and storefronts required to be portrayed in a western piece.

Ad

San Miguel de Allende, New Mexico

Cap Fuller's ranch is depicted by Buena Vista Ranch. It stretches across multiple counties, including San Miguel, Mora, and Colfax in New Mexico. Filming for Ransom Canyon took place at the ranch's main quarters, located about 90 miles from Santa Fe.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque's diverse landscape and desert regions were taken advantage of by the production team. The city was also located near grasslands and forests, which could be used for filming. The atmosphere helped paint the picture of an authentic Texas Hill Country setting.

Ad

The cast of Ransom Canyon opens up about their experience filming in different locations

Ad

In a recent interview with Tudum on April 17, 2025, the cast of the show spoke about the show's setting and filming locations.

Minka Kelly, who plays the role of Quinn, spoke about her experience filming in the place where she grew up.

"It just made me see Albuquerque with new eyes. It made me appreciate it and love all the beauty that it has to offer that I never really was able to recognize when I was a child or a teenager,” she said.

Ad

Josh Duhamel also shared his thoughts on the peaceful setting of New Mexico.

“New Mexico is a spiritual place. You can see why so many artists migrate there and why it is known as the Land of Enchantment. You can watch the sunsets in the hillsides, and the vistas are unbelievable. I have very fond memories of the New Mexican terrain, and the work environment was very easy to be creative in,” he said.

Ad

Also read: Netflix’s Ransom Canyon: Everything we know so far

Ransom Canyon is available to stream on Netflix

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More