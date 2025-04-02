Where is Rebecca Simic now? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

Rebecca Simic's life was turned upside down when she got involved with Mark Winger, a man who was later convicted of killing his wife, Donnah Winger. Simic, who was first employed as a nanny for the Wingers' adopted child, Bailey, later married Mark and had three children with him.

Their lives, however, came crashing down when Mark's history was revealed, and he was arrested and convicted of murder. Simic's life following these events has remained largely private. Since Mark's conviction, she has kept a low profile since, concentrating on raising her children.

As per Whas 11, she is now living in Louisville, Kentucky. The case of Mark Winger and Rebecca Simic will be featured in episode two of the limited series Bad Romance, titled Web of Lies. This episode aired on April 1, 2025.

From nanny to wife: Rebecca Simic's early involvement with Mark Winger

Rebecca Simic entered Mark Winger's life as a nanny for his and his deceased wife's adopted daughter, Bailey. According to ABC7, Donnah's family suggested that Mark hire a nanny, and Rebecca, described as a young and beautiful nanny with a "heart of gold," stepped in to help the family.

Simic told 20/20 that she was "blown away" by what the baby had endured in such a brief period. She said she felt a sense of purpose in assisting Bailey and improving her life. As Simic settled into the home, her relationship with Mark Winger changed. According to 20/20, Simic stated,

"When you live with someone and you're caring for a child together, it's very easy to kind of play 'house.' You're already put in those roles."

She considered Mark a hero and felt he had done all he could to rescue Donnah. Their romance grew fast, and Simic was soon pregnant. Mark, having informed her that he could not have children, was over the moon. Simic says Mark pressured her into marrying him and having children with him. The two eloped in Hawaii and began a family together.

Mark Winger's arrest and trial

The facade of a happy family was destroyed when the case of Donnah Winger's death was reopened. DeAnn Schultz, Donnah's friend, revealed the details of an affair she had with Mark before Donnah's murder.

As per ABC7, Schultz informed the police regarding incriminating comments Mark made, including,

"It would be easier for us to be together if Donnah just died."

According to her, he had also said that,

"All you'd have to do is come in and find the body."

These, in addition to Mark's inconsistencies about what happened, resulted in his arrest. As per ABC7, a grand jury indicted Winger for the killings of Harrington and Donnah Winger.

Simic was in shock and disbelief upon hearing about Winger's arrest and the revelation of his crimes afterward. She had believed he was innocent at first, but later came to terms with his guilt after his conviction on two counts of first-degree murder. The trial unveiled Mark's deception and manipulation, revealing him as the murderer of both Donnah Winger and Roger Harrington.

Life after the trial: Rebecca Simic's whereabouts

According to Whas 11, Rebecca Simic lives in Louisville, Kentucky. Over the years, she and her children have helped other children who have incarcerated parents through volunteering with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. Her four children have become successful young adults and have gone on to pursue careers and education in diverse professions in multiple states.

