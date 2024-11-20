Where is Richard Granados now? Details explored ahead of Feuds Turned Fatal on ID

The latest episode of ID's Feuds Turned Fatal is set to bring the double murder of Juan Carlos Benitez and Paul Rodelo at the hands of Richard Granados to the fore. Dating back to 2009, this remains one of the most shocking instances of violence in the history of western Las Vegas Valley, where two men were killed, and one more was injured after Granados and his brother, Jose Granados-Dominguez Sr., rained bullets on the three young men.

The case stemmed from a love affair between Richard Granados and Paula Arenas Suarez, who previously dated Juan Carlos Benitez. Granados was reportedly Benitez's friend's uncle. The bitter love affair eventually emerged into a feud that claimed two lives and almost took another.

Though Granados' defense claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense, the jury found the then-37-year-old guilty of the murder. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison. His brother, Jose Granados-Dominguez Sr., pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and was also sentenced.

The upcoming episode of Feuds Turned Fatal, which premieres at 10 pm EST on ID, will cover this case in more detail.

Why did Richard Granados murder Juan Carlos Benitez and Paul Rodelo?

Richard Granados and Juan Carlos Benitez's feud began when the former was introduced to 19-year-old Paula Arenas Suarez, the latter's girlfriend. Benitez knew Richard through his friend, who was initially arrested for the murders but later let go when authorities found out about Richard Granados.

After their introduction, Paula was allegedly drawn to the older man and soon broke up with Juan Carlos Benitez. Juan Carlos did not take this break-up well and reportedly tried to make things right with his ex-girlfriend. However, Paula had already taken an interest in Richard Grandose, and the two began dating. This news did not sit well with Juan Carlos, who responded violently to the situation.

On the morning of August 10, 2009, Juan Carlos Benitez, along with two friends, Paul Rodelo and Cesar Sosa, drove in their pickup truck to Edna Avenue in the western Las Vegas Valley and threw beer bottles at the residence of Richard and Jose Granados.

The brothers retaliated by firing as many as 31 bullets at the pickup truck, which killed Benitez and Rodelo and left Sosa critically injured. Sosa sustained 10 bullets but survived his injuries. The authorities found 7.62 mm rifle cartridge casings and .40-caliber casings next to a blue Ford F-150 truck, where Benitez and Rodelo were found lying dead.

Richard fled the scene soon after and was caught two months later in Los Angeles. The gunfire was allegedly caught on a neighbor's CCTV camera.

When brought to trial, Granados' defense claimed it was an act of self-defense, but the surveillance footage of the shooting, where Richard is gearing up to shoot the truck, was enough evidence to certify that it was more than just self-defense.

Richard Granados was ultimately sentenced to 50 years in prison after his trial in 2016. He remains incarcerated as of today. Jose Granados-Dominguez Sr. pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced as well. At this time, the exact details of his sentence are unavailable.

