Where are Rikell and Zack Bock now? All about Dee Warner’s kids ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

The upcoming episode of 48 Hours on CBS will replay the murder of Dee Warner, allegedly by her second husband Dale Warner, who is accused of her murder and was bound for trial in June 2024. As per the latest CBS report, his murder trial is expected to commence on September 2, 2025.

Dee Warner’s murder shattered her family, especially her kids Rikell and Zack Bock, who kept fighting for justice for their mother. Rikell Bock is married, has three children, and lives in Franklin Township, Michigan, while Zack Bock is also married and lives in Tecumseh, Michigan.

The episode that will focus on this case is titled The No Body Case of Dee Warner. It airs on CBS on February 1 at 10 pm ET.

The disappearance of Dee Warner

Dee Warner, a 52-year-old Michigan resident, disappeared from her farmhouse in April 2021, leaving behind two cars and raising concerns for her daughter Rikell Bock, as per CBS. Dale Warner, Dee's second husband, initially informed authorities that she had gone after a quarrel with employees, claiming her absence was not unusual and that she would return.

Gregg Hardy, Dee's brother, had doubts about Dale's involvement, citing his lack of engagement in searches for Dee and developing doubt in his narrative of events. To put more pressure on Dale and create awareness, Hardy and investigator Billy Little constructed a billboard requesting people to help Dale find Dee.

In August 2022, the Michigan State Police took over Dee Warner's case, but the FBI had been cooperating with the investigation before then. In August 2023, they petitioned the Lenawee County Probate Court to establish Dee's legal death. Three months later, in November 2023, Dale was charged with her murder and was arrested by state police but he pleaded not guilty.

At the time of the arrest, investigators had found no evidence. Dee was officially confirmed dead in March 2024 and on August 18, 2024, Dee's remains were discovered during a search of Dale Warning's property on Sunday.

Dee Warner's brother said that the remains were discovered in a sealed tank designed to store anhydrous ammonia. The tank contained no ammonia and was closed at both ends, as per CBS.

Dale Warner's murder trial is scheduled to commence on September 2, 2025.

The whereabouts of Dee Warner’s children, Rikell and Zack Bock

Rikell Bock

Rikkell Bock lives with her long-term boyfriend, Dustin Grossman in Franklin Township, Michigan. He has been a faithful companion throughout their many hardships together. She has three children Livi, Colson, and Cora. On April 2024, Rikkell set up a gathering with the rest of her family to commemorate and celebrate her mother's life.

Every step of the legal procedure has been arduous, but she persevered and celebrated minor successes along the way. She now finds peace in cherishing the moments she spent with her mother and preserving her legacy.

Zack Bock

Zack Bock lives in Tecumseh, Michigan, and owns a thriving real estate brokerage business, Front Street Realty. Family is extremely important to him, and he has a tight relationship with his nieces, nephews, and siblings, making it a point to celebrate major milestones and holidays together.

He has been candid about his path to sobriety, describing how it has positively impacted his life. The previous few years have been extremely difficult, for him. Zack has been engaged since 2017 and has kept his personal life private.

To learn more about this case, stream the upcoming episode of 48 Hours on CBS.

