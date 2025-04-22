Where is Robert Chambers now? Details about Morbid podcast subject, explored

Robert Chambers, known as the "Preppy Killer," is currently out of prison and under strict parole conditions until 2028. Having served 15 years for assault and drug-related charges, he was released from New York's Shawangunk Correctional Facility on July 25, 2023. Chambers initially lived in Rockland County but relocated out of the county by August 2023.

His whereabouts and the reason for his relocation are not disclosed, with local police said to be involved in the matter. Chambers has been kept under tight parole supervision while he returns to society. The 665th episode of Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, titled Robert Chambers: The Preppy Killer, covered Robert Chambers' story.

This episode came out on April 21, 2025, and can be found on several platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Wondery, Amazon Music, and Spotify. The hosts talked about the facts of Chambers' crime, the murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park, and the media coverage of his trial. They also discussed how the defense blamed the victim and the long-term effects of the case.

The Central Park murder and the first prison sentence

Crime scene (Image via Pexels )

As per CBS News, Robert Chambers became infamous in 1986 when Jennifer Levin was murdered in Central Park. Both Levin and Chambers had spent the evening drinking at Dorrian's Red Hand, a Manhattan pub, before going to the park. Levin's body was discovered under a tree, half-naked and battered. Chambers, then 19, was the last person seen with her.

He first explained to police that Levin's injuries were accidental, the result of rough s*x. With no verdict after nine days of jury deliberation, Chambers accepted a plea bargain to first-degree manslaughter on March 25, 1988, as per CBS News.

He was given a prison sentence of 15 years, which he completed at Auburn Correctional Facility before being released in February 2003.

Later legal misadventures and a second term behind bars

As per Gothamist, since his release in 2003, Chambers has had trouble staying out of trouble with the law. He temporarily relocated to Ireland with his mother but soon returned to New York. In 2007, Chambers and his girlfriend were arrested in their Manhattan apartment for selling drugs to undercover officers. Cocaine, crack pipes, and signs of regular drug use were discovered by police in the apartment.

Chambers fought back, and an officer was injured in the altercation. Chambers pleaded guilty to drug offenses and assaulting an officer, acknowledging a serious substance abuse issue. He was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months in prison.

The sentence was longer than his initial sentence for the Central Park murder. Prosecutors at the time hoped that Chambers would spend the remainder of his life in prison, considering the severity of the new charges and his prior record, as per Gothamist.

Release, parole, and Robert Chambers's current whereabouts

As per CBS News, Chambers was released from Shawangunk Correctional Facility on July 25, 2023, after serving 15 years of his 19-year sentence for assault and drug charges. Upon release, Chambers was housed in Rockland County, New York.

However, in August 2023, county officials confirmed that he had departed Rockland, and his new whereabouts are being kept under wraps. He was relocated by local law enforcement, and no other information regarding his new location or why he left was made public.

As per CBS News, Robert Chambers is being made to keep to all his parole conditions until the date for its termination, which is 2028.

Listen to the podcast for more details about Robert Chambers.

