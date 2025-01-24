Where is Ronald Young now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

On January 24, 2025, ABC's 20/20 is set to release episode 14 of season 47. The episode is titled Explosive Secrets about Ronald Young and is about the man involved in the 1996 killing of Gary Triano, a millionaire real estate developer. ABC News reporter Chris Connelly digs into the case's complex aspects, focusing on Ronald Young's conviction for his part in killing Triano.

Gary Triano was murdered on November 1, 1996, by a pipe bomb that exploded in his car. It was determined that his ex-wife, Pamela Phillips had hired Ronald Young to kill him. Nearly a decade later, Young was finally captured and convicted.

He is currently serving two life sentences in prison for the murder of Gary Triano.

Ronald Young was arrested on charges of a different crime

Gary Triano was murdered in a car bombing

Ronald Young was more than an advisor to Phillips. According to the authorities, he was the hitman hired to carry out a scheme set up by Phillips to collect a $2 million life insurance policy she had for her ex-husband.

Ronald Young was arrested after nine years of Triano's murder on unrelated charges of forgery and embezzlement. This arrest led investigators to delve deeper into Young's past and his association with Phillips.

They discovered a substantial payment of $400,000 from Phillips to Young around the time of Triano's death, further solidifying their suspicions. In 2008, both Ronald Young and Phillips were accused of murdering Triano, and Young received two life sentences for his role in the murder.

Where is Pamela Philips now?

Pamela Phillips, a former model and real estate agent, was involved in a high-profile murder case of her ex-husband, Gary Triano. The couple's divorce in 1993 led to financial disputes, setting the stage for a tragic turn of events.

It took years after Triano's murder for the case to start getting traction. The investigators only started to make progress when they focused on Phillips and her associations with Ronald Young.

Phillips was extradited from Austria to the United States in 2010. She was tried after a long, drawn-out judicial process in 2014. The jury had found her guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Phillips was given a life sentence in prison and was given 25 years to life for the conspiracy charge of murder.

Pamela Phillips is currently serving her life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Arizona State Prison Complex.

