Where is Ryan Serhant now from Owning Manhattan? Current whereabouts explored

Ryan Serhant is the CEO of SERHANT. Real Estate, and gives a glimpse into the fast-paced real estate world through Netflix’s series, Owning Manhattan. He is well-known in the real estate world because of his strategic business development skills and sales achievements.

He has been working in this industry for more than a decade and has completed sales worth over $8 billion. He has worked with big clients all through his journey in New York.

Ryan Serhant is currently living in Brooklyn with his wife, Emilia, and daughter, Zena. The new series Owning Manhattan centers on Ryan Serhant, as he shows how the real estate world works.

The eight-episode series premiered on June 28, 2024 on Netflix. The series will show the difficulties, challenges, and successes in the industry. The official synopsis of the series reads it as:

“The reality series will follow Serhant and his elite army of agents over eight episodes, as they face intense competition to secure the city's most exclusive luxury listings. Other brokerages better watch their backs, because this team will stop at nothing to become the best in the world."

Ryan Serhant from Owning Manhattan

Ryan Serhant has established himself as a leading figure in the real estate industry, having achieved over $8 billion in sales and setting records across the country. He started his career in 2008, which was a difficult period for the economy and the real estate market.

Despite these challenges, Serhant quickly gained recognition for his hard work and creative strategies in selling homes. His appearance on the Bravo TV series, Million Dollar Listing New York, boosted his reputation even more which made him connect with a wider audience.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he started his own real estate company, SERHANT., with the aim to dominate the real estate world, and also lead in marketing and content creation. The company has now grown to operate in seven states with more than 500 agents and staff.

What is Owning Manhattan about?

Owning Manhattan follows Serhant and his top team of real estate agents as they work in the high-stakes world of luxury homes in New York City. Through eight exciting episodes, viewers will see the team working hard to get the most demanding properties in the city.

The show highlights the strong competition, clever tactics, and stressful situations that are part of the Manhattan real estate scene.

Every episode of Owning Manhattan looks at how agents manage huge sales, chase after new properties, and deal with their personal and work problems. The series shows the fancy and thrilling parts of the business, but also reveals the effort and willpower needed to make it in this field.

The cast of Owning Manhattan includes real estate agents like Ryan Serhant, Chloe Tucker Caine, Genesis Suero, Jade Shenker, Jeffrey St. Arromand, Jessica Markowski, Jessica Taylor, Jonathan, Jordan Hurt, Jordan March, Nile Lundgren, Savannah Gowarty and Tricia Lee.

The viewers might get to learn about the methods and approaches top agents use to finalize sales, the significance of forming strong connections with customers, and how the industry constantly changes. The show is both a fun reality program and a helpful guide for anyone curious about real estate.

Owning Manhattan is streaming on Netflix.