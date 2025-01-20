Where is Sam Haskell IV now? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID is set to return with a new installment on Monday, January 20, 2025, featuring the case of Sam Haskell IV, who allegedly killed his wife and her entire family before dismembering them. As the son of a renowned Hollywood executive, this case garnered significant traction.

This episode is set to premiere on January 20, 2025, at 9:00 PM EST on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Sam Haskell IV, the son of one of Hollywood's most powerful players, yearns to escape his dad's shadow and gain respect as a filmmaker; when a human torso turns up in a dumpster, long-hidden secrets come to light in the Los Angeles sun."

Sam Haskell IV was arrested after his wife, Mei Li Haskell, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, and Yanxiang Wang, disappeared on November 6, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to their murders and currently remains in custody at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Who is Sam Haskell IV, and what did he do?

Born on April 3, 1988, to Samuel Haskell III and Mary Donnelly Haskell, Sam Haskell IV grew up in luxury and privilege. His father was a top Hollywood agent at the William Morris Agency, where he represented clients like George Clooney and Dolly Parton. His mother, too, was a big name in Hollywood, having won Miss Mississippi in 1977 and acted in Days of Our Lives and 7th Heaven.

Sam studied at California State University, where he met Mei Li Haskell, a Chinese immigrant. He fell in love with her and married her. Her parents, Gaoshan Li, and Yanxiang Wang, moved from China to stay with them. They lived a seemingly ordinary life in the Tarzana neighborhood.

However, things took an abrupt turn when Mei Li and her parents seemingly disappeared on November 6, 2023. On November 7, Samuel Haskell allegedly hired four laborers to dispose of some heavy garbage bags. One of the laborers reportedly opened a bag and found human remains. The laborers did not go through with the job and informed the police.

When the police arrived at Sam's residence, these bags were gone. The next day, a homeless man found a dismembered torso in a dumpster several miles away from Sam's house. It took about a month for the police to identify the body. Investigators also found security footage of Sam dumping the garbage bags.

During his house search, the police further found incriminating evidence against him, which was enough for them to charge him with murder. On November 8, 2023, Sam Haskell IV was arrested for murder. He also had a prior conviction history, as was discovered by authorities later.

Where is Samuel Haskell IV now?

Samuel Haskell IV has not yet been sentenced, but he was arrested and is being held in the Valley Jail in Van Nuys. He has pleaded not guilty to the murders. As of mid-2024, he is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID.

