Where are Sam and Nia from Ashley Madison scandal today? Current whereabouts explored

Netflix's new documentary series, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, chronicles the meteoric rise and scandalous downfall of a dating website. Released on May 14, 2024, the docuseries tells the story of the Ashley Madison dating website that fell victim to a data breach in 2015.

As per Netflix, the synopsis of the show reads:

"When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives."

One of the people whose identity was leaked in the data breach was Sam Rader, a Christian YouTuber who ran a vlogging channel with his wife Nia. The pair appeared in the new Netflix docuseries to talk about their experience and the consequences of the cheating scandal.

Sam expressed regret over his actions while Nia shared her own feelings about the situation.

Sam and Nia Rader are still married

As seen in the Netflix docuseries, Sam and Nia are still married. Although the Ashley Madison scandal led to a rough patch in their marriage, Nia eventually forgave her husband.

The two have since worked out their marital issues and their lives seem to be happy and fulfilling. They currently share four children - Symphony Pearl, Juliet Elizabet, Abram Samuel, and Josie Grace.

The couple are still active vloggers on their YouTube channel 'Sam and Nia' where they share snippets of their family life with their 2.5 million subscribers. Their Instagram account also shows glimpses of their daily life with their children.

In addition, they recently published a memoir titled Sam and Nia Live in Truth: Public Scandal, Secret Vows, Restored Hearts on the same day the Netflix docuseries was released.

Read more: Where is Noel Biderman now? Ashley Madison CEO's whereabouts explored

How did Sam and Nia fix their marriage after the Ashley Madison scandal?

A still from 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' (Image via Netflix)

With the tagline "Life is short. Have an affair," the Ashley Madison website catered to married people seeking extra-marital affairs. When it was hacked in 2015 by a group called The Impact Team, the data of millions of its users was leaked publicly.

Sam Rader was identified as one of the people who had signed up on the dating website while he was still married to Nia. In the Netflix documentary series, Sam revealed that he wanted attention and validation from other women. Despite having a happy and satisfactory marriage, he sought excitement from talking to other women.

After his infidelity was brought to light in the wake of the data breach, Sam and Nia posted a now-deleted video in 2015 on their YouTube channel, titled Forgiven. In the video, Sam claimed to have made his account on the website two years prior, before the couple started vlogging.

He denied meeting up with anyone outside the website and claimed that God had forgiven him.

Nia Rader in 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' (Image via Netflix)

Nia, on her part, admitted to feeling like "hell" but had chosen to forgive Sam for his indiscretion. However, Sam revealed in the new documentary that the entire video was “phony” and “pretty much all lies.” He said:

"I knew what I was doing. I kept ignoring it. Nia had forgiven me, for sure, right in that moment. But Nia had no idea what she was actually going to have to forgive."

After it was revealed that Sam had been unfaithful in real life, even flirting with Nia's friends at one point, the two separated for a while. Sam moved out of their house while his wife struggled to come to terms with his betrayal.

Eventually, she decided to give Sam a second chance and the couple got back together. Since then, their marriage has been as strong as ever, building a large family together. The couple revealed in the docuseries that the scandal had to happen in order for them to arrive at the happy place they seemingly are in now.

Sam Rader in 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal' (Image via Netflix)

You can follow their journey on their YouTube channel and Instagram page, and read all about their trials and tribulations in their latest book, Sam and Nia Live in Truth: Public Scandal, Secret Vows, Restored Hearts.

Also read: Which celebrities were exposed following Ashley Madison hack? Complete list explored

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is currently available to watch on Netflix.