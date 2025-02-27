Where is Sara McGrath now? Details about the survivor from How I Escaped My Cult on Hulu

Sara McGrath was one of the survivors of Lou Castro's cult, which was infamous for molesting young girls. Castro claimed to be an angel, who could heal people and predict the future.

He formed a cult, and started profiting out of his followers' beliefs. Sarah McGrath was introduced to Lou Castro as a teenager. She suffered years of se*ual abuse from Castro, along with multiple girls who were lured to believe they were committing to the right thing.

She was one of the first people to raise questions about Castro's cult and rebelled against it, which led to its downfall. She currently resides in Wichita, Kansas, with her partner Jason Nelson and two sons. Sarah is featured in Hulu's How I Escaped My Cult episode titled Angel's Landing.

What is the story of Sara McGrath?

Sara McGarth was introduced to Lou Castro's cult through her mother (Image via Pexels)

As per a Cinemaholic article, published on February 25, 2025, Sara's mother Jennifer Hutson was a real estate agent, who sold property to Lou Castro back in 2001.

The cult leader claimed himself to be a miracle healer, who could predict the future. Sara McGrath was in her early teens when she, along with her younger sister Emily, joined the cult with their family. Led by Castro, Angel's Landing was situated at a 20-acre property in the north of Wichita, Kansas.

In the Cinemaholic article, Sara explained,

“In the beginning, it was like a huge support system, and everybody was close. In the beginning, things were all fine and dandy. But it didn’t take long for things to turn.”

Considered as an angel in the cult, Lou Castro declared that he was bound to make se*ual relations with young girls to keep himself alive. In the episode, Sara McGrath revealed she was ra*ed by Lou Castro for seven years.

Sara's life took a tragic turn when her mother Jennifer died in a car accident on September 22, 2008. Sara McGrath started developing a relationship with a man named Daniel. In 2009, her partner informed the FBI about Castro's cult practices.

Eventually, with both Sara and Daniel delving into the investigation, Lou Castro was arrested in 2010. In the trial, Sara went on to testify against Lou Castro. She reflected on the years of se*ual abuse she had suffered, along with other young girls.

As per the Cinemaholic article, it was difficult for Sara to face the cult leader, in the jury. She said,

“It was extremely scary. I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to do it. With the help of the district attorney and his assistant, I was able to do it. If it weren’t for them and my husband, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Lou Castro had been connected to several deaths of his cult followers. It was reported that he arranged the murder of several young girls, and made it look like an accident. This is how the cult leader managed to get money out of their life insurance, and lived a luxurious lifestyle.

With testimony from Sara McGrath, and several other witnesses, Lou Castro was found guilty of fraud, rape and first degree murder. On March 24, 2015, he was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

What happened to Sara McGrath?

After escaping the cult, Sara started her journey as a real estate agent (Image via Pexels)

After leaving the cult, Sara went to pursue her career in real estate, like her mother. As per the Cinemaholic article, she landed a job as a realtor at Keller Williams Hometown Partners LLC, in June 2019.

After gaining experience in selling properties around Wichita, Kansas, she joined Bobbie Lane Real Estate Group. Currently, she holds the position of Transaction Coordinator, which she got in February 2024.

Daniel and Sara McGarth went on to get married and have two kids named Owen and Travis. The couple eventually separated. As of now, Sara McGrth is currently residing in the city of Wichita, Kansas. Since 2022, she has been dating a man named Jason Nelson, who is helping her raise the kids together.

