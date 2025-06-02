Where is Sidney Moorer now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

Sidney Moorer, a repairman in Socastee, Horry County, South Carolina, was charged with the kidnapping of Heather Elvis. Heather mysteriously disappeared from her residence in Carolina Forest, South Carolina, on December 18, 2013.

Coworkers at the Tilted Kilt restaurant reported that Heather was having an affair with Sidney Moorer. The relationship ended after Sidney's wife, Tammy, discovered it. On December 18, 2013, Heather's abandoned car was found at Peachtree Landing. Authorities later traced Sidney Moorer's vehicle through surveillance footage from the nearby area.

Dateline's episode Return of the Landing, released on May 31, 2025, covers the disappearance of Heather Elvis in detail.

In September 2019, Sidney Moorer was found guilty of the kidnapping of Heather Elvis and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. As reported by WMBF News, he is currently incarcerated at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. His projected release date is set for March 31, 2044.

What is the story of Sidney Moorer?

Sidney worked as a repairman at the Tilted Kilt, where Heather Elvis was working (Image via Pexels)

As reported by True Crime Daily, Heather Elvis began an affair with Sidney Moorer in June 2013. Sidney, a married man living in Socastee with his family, worked as a repairman servicing kitchen equipment at the Tilted Kilt, where Heather worked as a waitress.

As per the New York Post, Heather's coworkers noted that Sidney often brought her coffee and bagels. At one point, he even reportedly asked her to work as his children's nanny, as the family was considering moving to Florida.

Sidney's wife Tammy discovered his affair with Heather (Image via Pexels)

Their affair reportedly ended in September 2013 after Sidney's wife, Tammy, discovered their relationship, as reported by Oxygen. As per WBTW, Sidney claimed that Tammy began handcuffing him every night to remain faithful to her. She also allegedly changed his phone's password and accompanied him whenever he left the house.

As reported by the New York Post, Tammy allegedly made Sidney get a tattoo of her name on his crotch. According to The Charlotte Observer, on November 19, 2013, Sidney Moorer and his family left South Carolina for a vacation to Disney World. The family returned on December 11, 2013.

Investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis

Investigators found that Heather went on a date with Steven Schiraldi on the night she disappeared (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the New York Post, on December 17, 2013, Heather Elvis went on a date with a man named Steven Schiraldi. Around 1:15 am on December 18, 2013, Steven dropped Heather at her apartment.

Reportedly, Heather called her coworker Brianna Warrelman and told her that Sidney had called, asking to meet him. Warrelman said she advised her not to leave the house. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

Heather's abandoned car was found by the Horry County Police (Image via Pexels)

As reported by ABC News, on December 19, 2013, Horry County police found Heather's abandoned car at Peachtree Boat Landing, along the Waccamaw River in the riverbanks of Socastee. As per The Charlotte Observer, authorities launched a search operation in the surrounding area, extending down to the Winyah Bay.

Rescue divers from Coastal Carolina University were called but were unable to find Heather's body. As reported by WMBF News, investigators reviewed security footage from a Walmart in Myrtle Beach and traced Sidney Moorer around 1:12 am on the night of Heather's disappearance.

Sidney purchased cigars and a pregnancy kit from Walmart (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, Sidney purchased cigars and a pregnancy test, then left the store less than seven minutes later. As per WBTW, surveillance cameras from a gas station on Joe White Avenue showed Sidney using a payphone, which he used to call Heather Elvis.

As per The Charlotte Observer, investigators also traced a dark Ford F-150 passing between the Moorer's residence and Peachtree Landing. The surveillance camera video was scanned by the FBI and the South Carolina Highway Patrol's accident investigation unit. From the number plate, it was concluded that the car belonged to Sidney Moorer.

The arrest of Tammy and Sidney Moorer

Sidney and Tammy Moorer were arrested at their residence (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Horry News, on February 21, 2014, authorities obtained a search warrant for the Moores' residence. After an 11-hour interrogation, Sidney and Tammy Moorer were arrested and charged with abduction, murder, obstruction of justice, and two counts each of indecent exposure.

The indecent exposure charges stemmed from investigators finding explicit images taken in public places on their phones. The charges of obstruction of justice were brought against Sidney because he initially denied using the payphone and only admitted to it after being shown the surveillance camera evidence, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.

Tammy Moorer was found guilty of abduction and conspiracy (Image via Pexels)

As reported by WPDE, in October 2018 Tammy Moorer was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy. She was sentenced to 30 years on both charges.

As reported by ABC News, in September 2019, Sidney Moorer was found guilty of the murder of Heather Elvis. He received a sentence of 30 years behind bars. Sidney Moorer is currently incarcerated at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

Sidney is incarcerated at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville (Image via Pexels)

His next parole date is set for March 31, 2044. As reported by ABC 15 News, on January 10, 2024, Sidney Moorer's prison cell was searched. Officers reportedly found three cellphones, sim cards, a pair of wireless earbuds, and an unauthorized tool.

As a result, he was placed in 60 days of disciplinary detention. He also lost canteen privileges for 150 days, television privileges for 360 days, and telephone privileges for 150 days.

