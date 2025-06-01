Where is Sierra Jane Inscoe now? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Sierra Jane Inscoe is currently incarcerated in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, serving a sentence of 40 years. She was convicted of murdering Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man Inscoe met on the internet.

Inscoe pleaded guilty to the crime in July 2024 and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Richelle Lumpkin, as per The Prentiss Headlight. Based on court documents and the words of a District Attorney, Inscoe has to serve at least 35 years of her term without the option of parole or early release.

As per WDAM, authorities detained Inscoe upon discovering her driving Sistrunk's truck after he went missing. She was kept in custody without bond from September 2022 until her conviction, as per The Prentiss Headlight. The case gained a lot of attention because of the nature of the crime and Inscoe's background, which had involved past accusations of lying and theft, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The case of Sierra Jane Inscoe is featured in the upcoming episode of Snapped on Oxygen. The episode is set to air on June 1, 2025.

The crime and the arrest

According to a July 22, 2024, article by The Prentiss Headlight, Carson Sistrunk was reported missing on September 4, 2022, after he informed his family he was going to meet up with a woman he had been in contact with via Snapchat. Three days after that, pipeline workers discovered his body on Gulf Camp Road in Newhebron, Mississippi, the outlet reported. He had been shot to death.

Police soon identified Sierra Jane Inscoe as a suspect. The Prentiss Headlight reported that Inscoe was pulled over while driving Sistrunk's Ford Raptor pickup truck, which was not registered to her. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation placed her under a felony arrest warrant.

According to a September 16, 2022, article by WDAM7, Inscoe was taken into custody on September 11, 2022, and initially booked on charges of motor vehicle theft. She was later charged with murder as the investigation continued.

The Prentiss Headlight reported on August 31, 2023, that following her arrest, Jefferson Davis County Judge Calvin Graves denied Inscoe bail. She was then moved to the Rankin County Detention Center, where she stayed until she was tried.

Legal proceedings and sentencing

As per the July 2024 article by The Prentiss Headlight, a Jefferson Davis County Grand Jury indicted Sierra Jane Inscoe for murder in August 2023. She pleaded guilty to the offense on July 16, 2024, in front of Circuit Court Judge Richelle Lumpkin at the Marion County Courthouse. The court sentenced her to serve 40 years, as per the report.

Assistant District Attorneys Reginald "Chip" Lewis and Laurel Brinkley were the prosecutors of the case. District Attorney Hal Kittrell thanked law enforcement publicly for their efforts and reiterated that the sentence reflected the severity of the outcome for such a violent crime in Jefferson Davis County, as per the article.

Sierra Jane Inscoe's current status and incarceration

As of June 2025, Sierra Jane Inscoe is currently serving out her sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. As per the July 2024 article of The Prentiss Headlight, Inscoe would be required to serve a minimum of 35 years without any possibility of parole or early release as per the terms of her sentence, so she will be in prison until at least 2059.

As per a September 23, 2022, report by The Daily Beast, her past is riddled with crimes, including charges of past dishonesty and theft. Despite public curiosity, the motive behind the murder remains unrevealed by the authorities.

