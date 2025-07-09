Where is Sui Kam Tony Tung now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is revisiting the case of Sui Kam Tony Tung, who was found guilty of killing Robert Cantor in March 2011. Tony Tung came to know that his estranged wife Sophie Menuet was having an affair with Robert Cantor. After failing to put an end to it, Tung went to Cantor's house and shot him in the head before setting his body ablaze.

Sui Kam “Tony” Tung was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Cantor, and he is now serving his sentence at the New Jersey State Prison. His case will be explored in the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, titled The Room Downstairs, which is airing on July 9, 2025.

Who is Sui Kam Tony Tung and what did he do?

On March 6, 2011, computer scientist Robert Cantor was found dead in his home in Teaneck, New Jersey. He had been shot in the back of the head in his basement, and his body was set on fire with grain alcohol. The killer was Sui Kam Tony Tung, whose estranged wife was in a relationship with Cantor, as reported by the North Jersey Record.

Tung's now ex-wife, Sophie Menuet, started seeing Cantor when their marriage started having trouble. When Tung came to know about this, he repeatedly went to Cantor’s home to tell Cantor to stop seeing his wife. But on the night of March 6, 2011, a week after Meneut filed for divorce, things went far. Menuet had served Tung with divorce papers and had moved out of their Manhattan apartment.

That night, Tony went to Cantor's house with a gun. He had found out that Sophie Menuet was having an affair with Cantor after he had installed spyware on her computer to track her activities. Tung held Robert Cantor at gunpoint, led him into the basement bedroom, and shot him in the head with a .380-caliber pistol.

Tony Tung then set his body on fire to erase any evidence. Moreover, he also destroyed all the computer evidence that showed that he was tracking his wife's activities. This is why authorities could not find any DNA, fingerprints, any other evidence, or weapons, but prosecutors kept arguing that there was a motive behind Cantor's murder, and only Tung had a motive.

What happened to Sui Kam Tony Tung, and where is he now?

Although there was no physical evidence connecting Tung to the crime scene, prosecutors built a case based on circumstantial evidence. As per CBS News, Tung’s ex-wife also testified at the trial and told how Tung had held them at gunpoint.

Despite this, the defense continued to argue that Tony Tung was innocent. They also accused the authorities of not looking into any other potential suspects and only focusing on Tung. However, in February 2016, the court found Tony guilty and sentenced him to life plus 10 years.

But in 2019, a new trial was ordered by the appeals court that found a lot of errors in the trial and overturned Tung’s conviction. After 8 weeks of deliberations, the jury once again found Tung guilty of killing Cantor.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2023, and he is currently serving his sentence at the New Jersey State Prison, according to reports by New Jersey’s Department of Corrections.

Catch the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to learn more about the case of Tong Tung.

