Where is Tamisha Harper now? Details explored about the subject of New York Homicide on Oxygen 

Tamisha Harper is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence for the 2016 murder of her friend, Edna Pierre-Jacques, in Brooklyn, New York. She is incarcerated at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York. This facility is known for housing female inmates and is located in Westchester County.

The reasons for Tamisha Harper's participation in the murder involved an intricate history of connection to Pierre-Jacques that interplayed themes of voodoo and the accusations of being under some form of curse. Immediately after Harper was detained, she indicated that at the time of the encounter in which Pierre-Jacques died, she had acted at the instruction of spirits.

The case details Harper's present predicament and wider issues. The case was featured in an episode titled Deadly Spell on the series New York Homicide on Oxygen, airing on February 1, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET.

Background of the case

According to Oxygen, on February 27, 2016, Edna Pierre-Jacques, aged 78 years, was found dead in her home in East Flatbush. Her granddaughter discovered her body in a pool of blood with signs of strangulation and blunt force trauma from a hammer that was nearby. The police had initially considered several suspects, including Pierre-Jacques's husband, who was later cleared.

According to Oxygen, after the family members pointed out the odd behavior of Tamisha Harper, after the murder, it became their focus; she was seen driving in a car outside Pierre-Jacques's house but didn't answer any of the questions the family members asked.

According to Oxygen, Tamisha Harper and Pierre-Jacques had been close friends for years. However, their relationship took a dark turn when Harper sought out Pierre-Jacques for help regarding a curse allegedly placed on her by another woman in their neighborhood who practiced voodoo. This request for spiritual cleansing led to a confrontation that ended tragically.

The murder of Edna and Tamisha Harper's arrest

As per the episode, after two days of disappearance following the murder, Harper was discovered at her mother's home in New Jersey. At that time, the police found her to be dazed and distraught. In interrogation, she confessed to the murder of Pierre-Jacques but asserted that she was possessed by spirits in the process.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

According to Tamisha Harper, the situation climaxed when Pierre-Jacques accused her of coming to murder her. This assertion of possession became a vital part of her alibi. According to Oxygen, Harper was indicted for murder but pleaded to manslaughter. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison without a trial. Her boyfriend, who was present after the murder, was not charged.

After her conviction, Harper held two appeals arguing that she had mental health issues that contributed to her crime, which were denied.

Current status and media coverage

According to Oxygen, as of now, Tamisha Harper is currently incarcerated at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

The recent episode of New York Homicide has highlighted the complexity behind her case. It has themes like friendship turned fatal and culture-based beliefs like voodoo. The episode aired on February 1, 2025, which raised interest in this tragic story once again.

