Where is Tashia Stuart now? Details about Snapped on Oxygen subject explored

Tashia Stuart was the adopted daughter of Rolfe and Judy Hebert, who murdered her mother on March 3, 2011. Tashia fatally shot her mother with a .357 revolver in front of her 7-year-old daughter at their residence in Salmon Drive, West Pasco.

Tashia Stuart claimed to the investigators that Judy was murdered out of self-defense. However, after scrutiny, investigators found the murder to be a premeditated plan. Tiasha Stuart was sentenced to 45 years in prison on June 13, 2017, and is currently incarcerated at Franklin County Jail in Washington.

The complete story of Tashia Stuart and the investigation behind her crime is documented in season 35 episode 6 of Snapped: Women Who Kill. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"After a 911 hang-up, Pasco, Wash, the police report to the caller's address and discover a beloved grandmother has been fatally shot; detectives will o self-defense claims as evidence of a greedy scheme comes to light."

What is the story of Tashia Stuart?

Tashia was adopted by Judy Herbert when she was five years old (Representative Image via Pexels)

As per a City Herald article published on January 14, 2020, Tashia Stuart was adopted by Judy and Rolfe Herbert when she was five. According to Oxygen, the couple faced difficulties raising Tashia; when they divorced, Tiasha moved back in with her daughter and husband, Todd Stuart, in 2007. It was March 3, 2011, when neighbors called the 911 emergency after they heard a loud gunshot coming from Stuart's residence.

When authorities arrived, they discovered Judy Herbert dead on the floor with a gunshot in her chest. Judy was a loved member of the Salmon Drive community, who was murdered in front of her seven-year-old granddaughter. At the time, a neighbor revealed that only three people—Judy, Tashia, and her daughter—lived in the house.

Despite her claims that she killed her mother out of self-defense, Tashia Stuart was arrested by the officials. As per Murderpedia, Tashia claimed her mother was an alcoholic on medications who would often have "screaming rages and fits."

As per her story, Judy was trying to attack her with a machete. Tashia said she shot Judy Herbert as an act of self-defense. However, It was Judy who had a machete wound at the back of her head when her body was found.

What happened to Tashia Stuart?

Tashia was charged with the murder of Judy Herbert (Representative Image via Pexels)

As per the prosecutors from Franklin County Superior Court, Tashia Stuart had prior attempts to kill her mother. City Herald reported that Tashia had pushed down a bucket of books from the garage rafters on Judy's head on February 20, 2011.

As per the Murderpedia article, on September 4, 2013, Tashia told the jury that her testimony was without lies or deceit and no case should be against her. However, Judge Cameron Mitchell denied her request. After a trial that lasted for almost a month, with 443 pieces of presented evidence, the jury from Franklin County Superior Court found Tashia guilty of murder.

According to Oxygen, the motive was concluded to be money. Rolfe Hebert revealed that Tashia had asked him for money twice before the murder, and Judy had recently changed her will to leave her assets to the granddaughter instead of Tashia.

Tashia was found guilty of murder and attempted murder of Judy Herbert (Representative Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, Tashia Stuart was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a first-degree attempted murder and then a first-degree murder. She is currently incarcerated behind the bars of the Franklin County Jail in Washington.

To know more details about the case and other similar cases, watch Snapped on Oxygen.

