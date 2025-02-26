Where was The One That Got Away filmed? All filming locations explored

BBC's newest psychological thriller, The One That Got Away, originally titled Cleddau, premiered on BBC One Wales on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, and is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The six-part series narrates the tragic murder of a nurse in a Welsh seaside town.

In addition to the impressive performances by the all-Welsh cast, the series features beautiful yet bleak scenery that complements the emotionally charged, mystery-laden storyline. According to the BBC, The One That Got Away was filmed in Pembroke Dock and other locations in South Wales, which the writer, Catherine Tregenna, stated were among her favorite places.

Created and written by Tregenna, whose writing credits include Doctor Who and Law & Order: UK, the series stars Elen Rhys, Richard Harrington, Rhiannon Blythe, and others.

The One That Got Away is set and filmed in Pembroke Dock

The thriller storyline of The One That Got Away is set in a Welsh seaside town, and the production chose the perfect location to replicate the scenery and vibe the story requires. The series, which takes place in Pembrokeshire, enhances its authenticity by filming most scenes in the same region. The Welsh county, renowned for its stunning castles and expansive, rugged beaches, significantly contributes to the story's tension and atmosphere.

The new BBC thriller series filmed most of its scenes in Pembroke Dock, situated along the banks of the River Cleddau. This location serves as the focal point of the plot, where the nurse was murdered. Once a small fishing village, Pembroke Dock has grown over the years and now features several historical sites, including the Royal Dockyard on Britain's west coast.

The One That Got Away primarily focused on the areas surrounding the River Cleddau, such as the Cleddau Bridge. This isn't surprising, given the show's original Welsh title, Cleddau. The bridge's main span is 213 meters long and carries the A447 road, which connects Pembroke Dock to Neyland. According to the BBC, the series was also reportedly filmed in other locations around South Wales.

Pembrokeshire is not a new filming destination; it has already served as the backdrop for various TV shows and films. For example, parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows were filmed at Freshwater West Beach, while Snow White and the Huntsman was shot in Marloes Sands.

What is the series all about?

The plot of the series centers around a nurse who was murdered in Pembroke Dock. It's a crime that shakes the community and reopens old wounds. However, as the investigation unfolds, the town is plunged into more chaos and uncertainty with the emergence of a possible copycat killer.

Two detectives, DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys) and DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington), are tasked with investigating the murder. They had worked together over a decade ago and successfully convicted a man found guilty of drugging and murdering two nurses.

Now, the new crime echoes the murder from 15 years ago, leaving residents devastated. The detective duo, who were also former lovers, must track down the suspected copycat killer while trying to go over the secrets of their past and their complicated relationship.

Watch all six episodes of The One That Got Away on BBC iPlayer.

