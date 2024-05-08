Where is Thomas Messina Now? Details explored ahead of Murder in the Heartland

The upcoming episode of Murder in the Heartland on Investigation Discovery is going to focus on the murder of Gregory Scott Collins at the hands of a young Thomas Messina. The brutal case dates back to 2014 but remains a shocking reminder of the horror that the quaint neighborhood of Casey, Illinois, experienced.

The case will be the subject of Murder in the Heartland season 6, episode 15, which airs on May 8, 2024, at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads—

"Casey, Illinois olooks to their own citizens when they find out a house fire didn't kill Scott Collins, it was murder; secrets revealed about his life aren't enough to lead to his killer, it's his German Shepherd, who holds the key to solving his case."

Though Thomas Messina tried to cover up his tracks after murdering Gregory Scott Collins by setting the house on fire, Collins' loyal German Shepherd, Gretchen, managed to do just enough for the perpetrator to get caught. Though both Collins and his pet, Gretchen, could not survive the ordeal.

Currently, Messina is serving his 45-year sentence at Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner, Illinois.

What did Thomas Messina do to Gregory Scott Collins?

Gregory Scott Collins was an upright citizen and mostly kept his matters to himself. It was hard to imagine that the man would have any enemies. But in the very early hours of January 15, 2014, Collins' neighbors alerted the fire department about an emergency.

The fire department reached Collins' residence at the 700 block of East Jefferson Street to find the 54-year-old and his companion dog, Gretchen, both dead. This was initially believed to be an accidental fire, but the autopsy of Gregory Scott Collins seemed to point out otherwise.

After it was determined that Collins was stabbed to death before the house was set on fire, the police started looking for other clues. Apart from a small-caliber handgun, they found some traces of blood that did not belong to either Collins or Gretchen. On analysis, the authorities linked this blood to Thomas C. Messina, who was residing at a relative's place near Collins' residence.

The authorities later alleged that Thomas Messina broke and entered Collins' house in the early hours of January 15 intending to commit a robbery. But when Collins caught him, he went on to stab him to death. Following this, he allegedly went to the basement to confront Gretchen, but the German Shepherd bit him, thus spilling the blood that became instrumental in solving the case.

The authorities charged him following this. He was also additionally charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated cruelty to animals. Messina also had a prior criminal conviction.

Where is Thomas Messina now?

Thomas Messina initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed his plea to guilty for one count of first-degree murder during his trial. This led to the other charges being dropped against him. Due to his plea agreement, Messina was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

He tried to file a petition in 2020 to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming inadequate counsel from his defense team. He also told the judge that he was misinformed about the sentencing and the process, leading to his guilty plea.

His plea was ultimately dismissed. As of now, Messina continues to serve his sentence at Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner, Illinois. The earliest he will be released is 2063.

More details about Gregory Scott Collins' murder will be seen in Murder in the Heartland season 6, episode 15.

