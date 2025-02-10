Where is Tim Lee now? All about Bob Lee's brother

Timothy "Oliver" Lee a.k.a Tim Lee has been dealing with life after the tragic death of his brother, Bob Lee, the tech entrepreneur and CashApp founder. Since the murder of Bob in April 2023, Tim has been actively involved in pursuing justice for his brother while trying to live his own life and pursue his career.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Tim Lee participated in the investigation and trial wherein Bob's killer was brought before the law. The issue in court is closed now but he continues to support Bob's family. Tim currently resides in San Francisco, California.

The case of Bob Lee's murder was covered in the latest episode of Dateline on NBC. The episode premiered on February 7, 2025.

What happened to Tim's brother Bob Lee?

According to NBC, the founder of Cash App, Bob Lee, was stabbed to death in San Francisco on April 4, 2023. Lee was found early in the morning with multiple stab wounds, including one to the heart, and died from his injuries even after being rushed to a hospital.

The initial speculation was that the killing was a random robbery that turned deadly and sparked a debate on violent crimes in San Francisco. However, detectives believed that the killing was more personal as they found Lee's watch and wallet not taken during the killing.

According to NBC, police chose not to argue against the narrative of the robbery so as not to reveal some information they had about the killers. Nima Momeni, an IT consultant, was later arrested and charged with Lee's murder.

Prosecutors argued that Momeni murdered Lee over a dispute about Momeni's sister. Momeni claimed he acted in self-defense. In December 2024, Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder. He faces a prison sentence ranging from 16 years to life, with sentencing scheduled for May 16, 2025.

Tim Lee's role in seeking justice for Bob Lee

As per Cinemaholic, Tim Lee was among the first set of people who stood up after his brother's murder. He was living with his family in San Francisco when the call came that Bob had been stabbed to death. Tim partook in the police investigation, working alongside law enforcement, and promptly set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support Bob's family.

His brother's assets were tied up in Florida's probate system and held as evidence. Tim was present in court every day, sitting beside Bob's wife, Krista Lee. After hearing testimony from Khazar Elyassnia, he expressed frustration, alleging that she was not entirely forthcoming and seemed to be protecting herself.

Ultimately, when justice was served, Tim publicly thanked everyone who contributed to solving the case.

Tim Lee's professional and business Life

Tim has a career in business development focused on the start-up sector. As per Cinemaholic, he graduated with a degree from Southeast Missouri State University and moved into Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts as a manager before entering into the tech industry.

He then served as the Vice President of Business Development for Omnivore before moving on to become a Director of Business Development for Postmates. Later in his career, he assumed various roles within PAR Technology, Tote, and ClearCOGS, and continues to support emerging businesses to grow their market.

Currently, he serves as Vice President of Growth for unPLUG Dining, and consults with and invests in many other ventures.

Tim Lee's family life and personal interest

As per Cinemaholic, Tim is married to Amy Lee, and they have two daughters, Matilda and Audrey, together. He married Amy in 2011.

On the other hand, he strives to stay close to his father after the loss of Bob. Politically, Tim Lee is also engaged and active in the context of California's social issues.

