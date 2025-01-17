Where is Tom Hose now? Details about The Girl Locked Upstairs subject explored

Tom Hose was a security guard at the Cornell Middle School in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, who lured an eighth-standard student and held her captive at his home for ten years. It was in February 1996 when fourteen-year-old Tanya Kach ran away from her home and moved in with Tom. The young girl didn't realize that she would be imprisoned on the second floor of his house for the next decade.

It was only in 2006 that Tanya managed to flee the house and inform a local shop owner, who called the police. Tom Hose was eventually arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison. The complete story behind Tanya's escape from Tom Hose's captivity is documented in the Lifetime TV movie titled The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Tanya Kach, 14, has been feeling isolated and lonely. Her school's security guard, Tom Hose, befriends her and manages to lure her to his home and hold her captive for over a decade."

Trending

How did Tom Hose managed to lure Tanya Kach to move in with him?

Tom was a security guard at the same house where Tanya studied (Image via Pexels)

Born in 1957, Thomas J. Hose, also known as Tom Hose, worked as a security guard at the Cornell Middle School in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Tom first saw Tanya while she was in eighth standard and soon developed a good connection with her. Soon, Tanya began skipping her classes to meet him, and she became infatuated.

As per a New York Times article, it was on February 10, 1996, when Tanya was reported missing. Tom Hose, lived with his parents and son, however, he didn't introduce her to any of them. Instead, Tanya was forced to stay captive in the bedroom on the second floor, and he went to great lengths to keep her a secret.

Tanya Kach was kept at the second floor of Tom's house (Image via Pexels)

For the first four years, she wasn't even allowed to leave the door and had to use a bucket for the toilet. According to an NBC News article published on March 24, 2006, Tanya was finally allowed to leave the room that year. Tom devised a plan to change her identity and provided her name as Nikki Allen.

Tom introduced her to his parents as his new girlfriend, who was moving in with him. She was eventually allowed to go outside the house, run errands, or attend church. Tanya eventually began building connections outside of her home and working at a local convenience store.

As per NBC News, Tanya eventually became a good friend to the shop owner, Joe Sparico. Joe's son was a retired police officer who knew about her mysterious disappearance in 1996. They devised a plan, and it was on March 21, 2006, when Tanya escaped from Tom Hose's captivity.

What happened to Tom Hose?

Tom was released from prison after 15 years (Image via Pexels)

As per an article in The New York Times published on March 24, 2006, Tom was arrested by the Allegheny County Police Department, which went through a complete investigation. They found that throughout her years of captivity, Tanya Kach was repeatedly assaulted se*ually.

As per ABC News, Tom was charged with multiple counts, including endangering the welfare of children, interference with custody of children, corruption of a minor, and sexual assault. He was eventually sentenced to spend 15 years maximum behind bars.

As per a WTAE article published on February 9, 2022, Tom was released in 2022 after spending 15 years of incarceration. He is now a free man; however, he is registered as a s*x offender by the Pennsylvania State Police under the state's Megan's Law.

To know more about the story of Tanya Kach, watch the Lifetime movie The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback