Where was Tyler Perry's Duplicity filmed? All major shooting locations, explored

Tyler Perry's Duplicity, a legal thriller, premiered on March 20, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The eight-episode series, filmed in the US, follows Marley (Kat Graham), a sharp attorney investigating her best friend Fela’s husband's murder. With her PI boyfriend Tony, she navigates a web of lies and danger to uncover the truth.

The plot thickens as Marley and Tony chase leads, exposing secrets that threaten their lives. It’s a fast-paced drama about trust, justice, and survival. Most of the shootings happened in Georgia, with Atlanta as the primary spot. The locations ground the story, making every twist feel real and urgent.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity's major filming locations explored

Tyler Perry's Duplicity came to life in Georgia, a state he knows well from years of filmmaking. The series, released on March 20, 2025, leans on Atlanta’s urban sprawl and Savannah’s quiet charm to tell its story. From busy city streets to coastal hideaways, the locations mirror Marley’s journey through chaos and clarity.

1) Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta

Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta (Image via Prime Video)

Most of Tyler Perry's Duplicity was shot at Tyler Perry Studios on 315 Deshler Street SW, Atlanta. This 330-acre lot—once Fort McPherson—boasts 12 soundstages and sets like offices and homes. It’s where Marley’s courtroom scenes and intense confrontations were filmed.

Known for hosting hits like The Oval, it’s a filmmaking powerhouse. The studio’s scale let Perry craft a tight, controlled shoot in June 2023, wrapping fast without losing quality.

2) CODA, Atlanta

CODA, Atlanta (Image via Prime Video)

CODA at 1200 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta doubled as Marley’s sleek office. This modern mixed-use spot near Midtown’s skyline screams big-city ambition. Its glass walls and open spaces fit the legal world Marley navigates.

Known for tech and creative hubs, CODA gave the series a polished edge. Scenes of her piecing together clues were shot here, tying the location to her sharp mind.

3) Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia (Image via Prime Video)

Savannah pitched in with its coastal vibe, about 250 miles from Atlanta. Think of quiet beaches and historic streets like River Street. It’s where Tony and Marley hunt for answers in tense outdoor scenes.

Famous for films like Forrest Gump, Savannah’s charm contrasts Atlanta’s hustle. Its role in Duplicity adds a softer, reflective layer to the story, showing the stakes beyond the city.

All about Tyler Perry's Duplicity

Prime Video first teased Duplicity in early 2024, with filming kicking off in June 2023. It took about nine months from shoot to release on March 20, 2025. The story centers on Marley Fitzgerald, a tough Atlanta lawyer played by Kat Graham.

She’s thrown into chaos when her best friend Fela begs her to solve her husband Richard’s murder. Teaming up with Tony, her ex-cop boyfriend, Marley digs into a case that’s more twisted than it seems.

They uncover lies about Richard’s death—linked to a shady developer—and face danger from hired muscle trying to shut them down. Soon, Fela’s own secrets unravel, shaking Marley’s trust. The series consists of eight episodes filled with raw suspense that mystery lovers will find captivating.

Stay tuned for more news and updates and watch Tyler Perry's Duplicity on Prime Video.

