Where are Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the couple responsible for a fatal multi-state crime spree in May 2021, are now serving life terms in South Carolina prison( as per Spectrum News Staff St. Louis). Court records show that Terry and Simpson were found guilty of several murders in South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee, including the murders of Thomas Hardin and Eugene Simpson.

According to KSDK, their crimes sent shockwaves through communities and resulted in a week-long manhunt by hundreds of officers before their arrest. Both are sentenced to life without parole, keeping them off the streets forever. Their case will be featured in the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples, airing on April 13, 2025, on Oxygen.

The crimes of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson

The spree of crimes started on May 2, 2021, in York County, South Carolina. As per police records, reported by WSOC TV on May 20, 2021, Tyler Terry murdered Thomas Hardin, his ex-romantic interest. Hardin was a 35-year-old trans woman who friends characterized as funny and sweet, as per Investigation Discovery.

Witnesses indicated that Terry had been threatening Hardin through messages before the murder. Later that same day, Adrienne Simpson and Terry murdered Eugene Simpson, Adrienne's estranged husband. His corpse was discarded on Stroad Road in Chester County and was not found until weeks later on May 19, according to WSOC TV.

Investigators determined that Terry and Simpson both participated in Eugene's murder. On May 15, the duo went to Missouri, where they committed additional crimes. They discharged shots at a yellow Corvette but were unable to harm the driver. Soon after, they murdered Barbara Goodkin in an attempted robbery after she was driving with her husband, Stanley.

As Investigation Discovery reported, Stanley was left alive thanks to his cell phone, which deflected a bullet heading for his chest. Soon after, Dr. Sergei Zacharev was shot several times outside a hotel when he was waiting for an Uber. Ballistic evidence connected these murders with Terry and Simpson, as per WSOC TV.

The arrests: A high-speed chase and manhunt

On May 17, Chester County deputies tried to pull over Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's car after linking them to the St. Louis killings. A high-speed pursuit ensued during which Terry shot at law enforcement cars. The pursuit ended when Adrienne wrecked the car. She was promptly arrested, as noted by WSOC TV.

However, Tyler escaped into nearby woods, leading to a massive manhunt. For a week, more than 300 officers combed Chester County's woods just outside Richburg searching for Terry, as per WSNC. Neighbors were asked to remain indoors as law enforcement officials scoured the area via helicopters and drones.

Federal agents caught up to Terry on May 24, hiding behind a patch of weeds, and took him into custody peacefully, as reported by FITS News on May 24, 2025. Adrienne Simpson subsequently confessed to her involvement in driving the car during the murders and assisting Terry during their rampage, as noted by NBC News on June 19, 2021.

Sentencing of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson: Life without parole

According to KSDK, both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were charged with several counts of murder and other violent offenses in three states for their involvement in the murders. In November 2022, they pleaded guilty to two South Carolina murders—those of Thomas Hardin and Eugene Simpson—and were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

In Missouri, they were accused of first-degree murder for the murder of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, along with other counts of robbery and armed criminal conduct. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson pleaded guilty once more in October 2024 and were given life sentences without parole for those murders (as per Investigation Discovery).

Their sentencing guarantees they will never be free from prison. Adrienne was remorseful during court appearances; however, Tyler was unemotional during victim impact statements (as per Investigation Discovery).

In a nutshell, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's murderous rampage killed five individuals in three states: South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their story is set to be explored further on Snapped on Oxygen.

