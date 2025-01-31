Where are Tyler and Violet Papini now? Details about ABC's Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini subject explored

Tyler and Violet Papini are the two children of Sherri Papini, who reportedly faked her kidnapping on November 2, 2016. Sherri went on a jog in the morning from her home in Redding, California, and disappeared for the next three weeks. Her husband Keith Papini, the father of Tyler and Violet Papini, reported the police and launched an investigation. However, on November 24, 2016, a day right after Thanksgiving, she mysteriously reappeared.

She informed her family that her abductors had freed her, which was suspicious for the investigators. Upon investigation, the police found out that Sherri went to her ex-boyfriend James Reyes in Southern California, where she stayed during the time of their disappearance. In September 2022, Sherri Papini pleaded guilty to faking her kidnapping.

Her husband filed for a divorce and took custody of the children. Tyler and Violet Papini are now raised by Keith Papini and stay at their residence in Redding, California. The complete story of Sherri Papini is documented in the ABC docuseries Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini. The three episodes were released on January 30, 2025.

What happened to Sherri Papini?

As per a CNN article, published on April 22, 2022, Keith and Sherri Paini got married in October 2009 and had two kids named Tyler and Violet Papini. On the morning of November 2, 2016, Sherri went out for a jog, from their residence in Redding, California, and didn't return. As per an Inquisitr article, published on November 29, 2016, Keith Paipini, the father of Tyler and Violet Papini, was the first to notice her disappearance.

Keith went on to inform the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, who started the investigation for the next three weeks. However, Sherri's appearance on the morning of November 24, 2016, shocked all the investigators. As per a CBS News article published on November 24, 2016, Sherri came up with the story that she was abducted by two Hispanic women in a dark SUV.

As per an article in The Bee, published on July 26, 2022, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office attained close to 20 search warrants. Sherri's disappearance case caught the eyes of the national media, and the FBI was included in the investigation. She reported to have been tortured during the days of her captivity, with a broken nose and her hair cut off.

As per an SFGATE article published on March 6, 2022, the case took a sharp turn once investigators retrieved DNA from Tyler and Violet Papini's mother. They found both male and female DNA samples from Sherri's body. However, the DNA samples didn't match Keith Papini, and neither did Tyler and Violet Papini's family members.

The FBI even ran the sample through the Combined DNA Index System, and no matches were found. However, after years of investigation, in March 2022, investigators found that the DNA sample matched with Sherri's ex-boyfriend James Reyes. Upon interrogation, James confronted that Sherri came to stay at her residence in Southern California during the time of her disappearance.

As per the CNN article, Sherri was arrested by the FBI on March 3, 2022. and she immediately pleaded not guilty. However, in April 2022, Sherri was confronted before the U.S. District Court in Sacramento, California, of faking her kidnapping. As per a People article published on August 28, 2023, Sherri apologized in the courtroom, saying she was deeply ashamed of her behavior.

"Sorry for the pain I've caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered… I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done," she said.

In September 2022, Sherri Papini was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment, with a $309,902 fine for wire fraud, and making false statements. As per the People article, Papini spent her imprisonment at a residential reentry facility in Sacramento County. In August 2021, Sherri was released from prison and placed on house arrest.

What happened to Tyler and Violet Papini?

As per an NBC News article published on June 24, 2024, Keith Papini filed for a divorce and took custody of Tyler and Violet Papini. The kids are now being raised by their father, at their residence in Redding, California. Keith recalled the incident of her disappearance, adding that Sherri had a history of exaggeration and telling lies.

“She told me she went to college down in Orange County, she told me she was in ballet. She told me she used to sell cars at a dealership and all these different things, and I wasn’t going to go calling around to verify that those were real," he said.

He further added:

"But there were some things where I’m like, ‘Hey, the timeline doesn’t match up. Like, you said you did this or you lived at this spot, but this doesn’t make sense to me because the timeline’s not right."

He reflected on not questioning his wife's decisions. Keith said that he grew up in between a lovely father and mother. He was never around any dishonest person while growing up. Keith has reportedly chosen to provide a healthy upbringing for Tyler and Violet Papini single-handedly.

The official synopsis of the three-part ABC's docuseries reads:

"Keith and Sherri Papini's seemingly idyllic family life is shattered when Sherri vanishes from their northern California neighborhood, triggering a frenzied search that becomes news around the world."

To know more about the story of Sherri Papini, watch Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini. The series is available for streaming on Hulu.

