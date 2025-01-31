Where to watch NCIS: Origins? All streaming options explored

The highly anticipated NCIS: Origins has taken the world of crime dramas by storm. Set in 1991, the series follows the journey of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, portrayed by Austin Stowell, as he starts his career as a Probationary NIS Agent, all while grappling with the trauma of losing his wife and daughter. Narrated by the older Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

NCIS: Origins is the sixth installment in the NCIS universe and has quickly become a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. With a talented cast, including Kyle Schmidt as NCIS legend Mike Franks and Mariel Molino as Cecilia Dominguez, the series introduces viewers to a team of dedicated agents navigating complex cases.

The show promises 18 episodes in its inaugural season, with 10 episodes already aired before its winter hiatus. The next episode is set to premiere on February 3, 2025, as the series continues to unravel mysteries and deepen its characters' backstories.

Below are the streaming options available for the series:

1) Paramount+: Your primary streaming destination

Since NCIS: Origins is part of the CBS network, Paramount+ is the flagship platform for streaming the series. Paramount+ provides both live and on-demand access to CBS content, making it an essential service for fans of the NCIS franchise.

Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers: the Essential Plan, which includes ads, and the Premium Plan, which is ad-free. Subscription costs range from approximately $5.99 to $11.99 per month, with discounts occasionally available. New users can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial to explore the platform’s offerings.

2) CBS website and app

If you’d rather not commit to a subscription service, you can still watch NCIS: Origins through the CBS website or mobile app. Episodes are typically available shortly after they air on television, often with advertisements. This option allows you to keep up with the series without any long-term commitments.

3) Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is another platform that makes it easy to access NCIS: Origins. While the series isn’t included with a standard Prime membership, you can purchase individual episodes or a full season.

Amazon Prime users also have the option to add Paramount+ as a channel for an additional fee. This integration simplifies access to CBS shows and lets you manage all your streaming needs from one platform.

4) Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a popular choice for viewers who want a mix of live television and on-demand streaming. The service includes CBS in its channel lineup, allowing subscribers to watch NCIS: Origins live as it airs. Hulu’s on-demand library ensures that you can catch up on missed episodes as well.

Hulu + Live TV subscriptions start at $82.99 per month. This plan also bundles access to Disney+ and ESPN+, offering great value for households looking for diverse streaming options.

5) YouTube TV

For those who prefer YouTube’s interface, YouTube TV is a reliable way to watch NCIS: Origins. With CBS included in its channel list, you can stream episodes live or record them using the platform’s unlimited DVR storage. Priced at $72.99 per month, YouTube TV also offers a free trial, making it easy to test before committing.

NCIS: Origins international availability

Series fans in the U.S. can catch "NCIS: Origins" on CBS starting Monday, January 27, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT when the series returns from its winter break.

You can also stream it live or on-demand with Paramount+. Subscribers with Showtime ($12.99/month) get next-day access, while Essential Plan users ($7.99/month) can watch new episodes on-demand every Tuesday. Additionally, CBS is available through Fubo, a cable replacement service.

With so many streaming options available, the series is easy to access for fans worldwide. Paramount+ remains the top choice for seamless and timely streaming, but platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV provide valuable alternatives.

Whether you prefer live television, on-demand access, or owning episodes outright, there’s an option to fit every viewing preference and budget.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Origins on Paramount+.

